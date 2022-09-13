Keith Gill, then the athletic director at Richmond, was on campus at James Madison in October of 2015 when his Spiders were in Harrisonburg to take on JMU. The Dukes were hosting ESPN’s College Gameday for the first time and that day Gill saw firsthand the spectacle of the popular on-location pregame show.
He also saw what it meant in terms of publicity for the schools involved, estimating at the time that even as the visiting team, Richmond gained about $3 million worth of free advertising.
This week, Gill, now the commissioner of the Sun Belt Conference, will be in Boone, N.C., as Appalachian State hosts College Gameday for the first time. A fellow Sun Belt team, Troy, will be there to take on the Mountaineers and from a commissioner’s point of view, knowing it’s going to be a huge day for the conference that’s suddenly the toast of college football.
“It really is tremendous for us,” Gill said Monday afternoon. “It is so valuable. Gameday is going to be a great infomercial to showcase Sun Belt football. Obviously to showcase two of our great universities in App State and Troy, but the whole Sun Belt is going to be exposed for the quality of the institutions and the quality football we have.”
The Sun Belt is coming off a weekend that saw Appalachian State win at Texas A&M while Marshall took down Notre Dame and Georgia Southern beat Nebraska. The conference has had weeks with multiple Power 5 conference victories in previous seasons. But never had there been a single day in which Sun Belt teams took down three of the most tradition-rich programs in the nation — two of them ranked in the Top 10 at the time — all on the road.
Add in Old Dominion’s season-opening victory against Virginia Tech and the Sun Belt has a well-earned giant killer reputation in 2022. On top of that, Louisiana owns the nation’s longest winning streak and the league’s four newcomers — JMU, ODU, Marshall and Southern Miss — have contributed to the overall hot start.
“This is a really good league,” Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton said. “It deserves to be talked about nationally.”
That conversation should only continue this weekend, first with Gameday and then with more opportunities for Sun Belt teams to knock off power conference opponents. Louisiana Monroe and Texas State are huge underdogs, but Old Dominion visits a struggling Virginia team while South Alabama heads to UCLA where the Bruins have been playing home games in a mostly empty Rose Bowl.
The Sun Belt’s rise comes at an opportune time. The College Football Playoff is expanding from four to 12 teams by 2026, if not earlier. The six highest-rated conference champions will earn automatic berths and if the Sun Belt can continue to challenge the sport’s top programs, it has a shot to become a regular participant in the expanded playoff.
“It really goes back to your resume,” Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark said. “This past Saturday put us in talks for that, but when you think about our conference, our conference got a lot better in a hurry. If you can win a Sun Belt championship and have a great non-conference schedule and win those games, you should be at least in the talks for that.”
Now the league hopes to continue to make its case on a big stage.
Back in 2015, consultants were able to help Gill put a numerical value on the Gameday experience.
This time around, the benefit to all 14 programs he oversees might be too great.
“It really is immeasurable,” Gill said. “I can’t be more excited. I don’t know that I can put a value on it because it really is invaluable.”
