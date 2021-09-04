He didn’t know then whether or not his initial investment would amount to anything at all.
But when "Duke Right 26-Power On Hut" was called, Chip Parkins became the first player in Madison College history to carry the football.
“We were in a survival mode more than we were worried about where we were going to go,” Parkins said last month with a grin as he recounted the infancy of the Dukes. He stood just steps from where he took that handoff against Shepherd University’s junior varsity squad on Oct. 7, 1972, when Madison debuted its football team.
He can point to where he met Challace McMillin and Brad Babcock in the months and weeks before the beginning. And even though the makeshift gridiron Parkins and his teammates were forced to play on that afternoon is now a parking lot in the shadow of Bridgeforth Stadium as James Madison embarks on its 50th season, he can estimate where the goalposts were and envision Godwin Field even though it isn’t there anymore.
Parkins had opportunities to pole vault at William & Mary or Virginia Tech, or even continue with football for more established programs like VMI and Richmond, he said, but after graduating from Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk he just wasn’t exactly sure what he wanted to do.
He called Harrisonburg his home away from home at that time, though, often visiting with his parents when he was growing up. His dad, Charlie Parkins, was a Harrisonburg High School alum and former football player for the Blue Streaks, and he knew a friend who was a judge in town capable of getting the younger Parkins into Madison as long as he agreed to play.
“I arrived about a week and a half after the very first practice,” Parkins said. “I was in the dean of admission’s office and I filled out an application in pencil. The dean looked at it for probably less than seven seconds and then looked at me, my dad and said, ‘You’re going to play football?’ I said, ‘Yes sir.’ He said, ‘Go get your equipment.’”
Parkins will be the first to tell you the 1972 team lacked bodies. He said the roster consisted of only 32 to 36 players, which is a fraction of today’s 100-plus squad at JMU.
But Parkins filled a void the late McMillin, the first coach and founding father of the program, needed plugged.
“I met Challace McMillin down here,” Parkins said as he explained exactly what happened from the current P-Lot, which sits between I-81 and Bridgeforth Stadium, just beyond where Godwin Field formerly sat.
“Challace and I had a nice talk. But Challace then walked me to Godwin [Hall],” Parkins said, pointing to the brown brick building adjacent to the stadium. “He introduced me to Brad Babcock, who was the running backs coach then, right there. I’ll never forget this, but Challace said, ‘Coach Babcock, this is Chip Parkins. He’s from Norfolk and he’s a running back.’
“I stuck my hand out to shake Babcock’s hand, and he hugged me. I should’ve known right then and there that something was wrong. Then I figured out within the next hour we didn’t have any running backs. There weren’t any running backs on the football team and that’s why he was hugging me. So, I applied, got accepted, registered for classes, had my football equipment and was on the field in less than two hours.”
Parkins said the team scrimmaged against Staunton Military Academy about a week later, and held its own in a loss.
But from there, the reality set in a bit for the first-year team.
Madison didn’t have home field on campus yet, but former school president Ron Carrier arranged for the team to play their three slated home games — against Shepherd JV, Fork Union Military and Hargrave Military — at Harrisonburg High School. The Dukes had two road games scheduled, at Salisbury State and at Hampden-Sydney against the school's JV team.
The Dukes were only going to play five games and their opener would be the Oct. 7 contest against Shepherd JV.
“But we got rain and Harrisonburg High School wasn’t going to let us play on the field there,” Parkins said. “So, we played right here at Godwin Field. Harrisonburg wouldn’t let us on their field, so we all met in the morning, lined the field and dug holes for the goal posts.”
McMillin, his staff and his players created their home field.
“And right about where that grey car is,” Parkins said beginning to laugh and looking toward a spot where the old grass field lied not far from where the back of JMU’s current scoreboard sits. “Right there, there was an exposed bluestone rock in the middle of the field. And this is the honest truth. I was one of the captains and there were three or four of us, I guess, and when we walked out on the field for the coin toss and we were shaking hands, we actually told the other guys on Shepherd JV that, ‘Hey guys, there’s a rock here in the middle of the field, so you’ve got to play around the rock.’”
The game began with the Dukes on defense. Parkins also doubled as a defensive back, because in those days and on that team, players were expected to play both sides. Parkins said some of the better players were quarterbacks Les Branich and Rusty Fortenberry and defensive end Howard Forrest.
Madison forced Shepherd to punt on its first possession, setting the stage for the Dukes’ first offensive snap. Fortenberry took the first snap under center and handed it to Parkins.
Parkins still has the photo of Duke Right 26-Power. It’s also displayed on the concourse at Bridgeforth Stadium, which Parkins will visit from time to time when he stops into see the Dukes practice or on a Saturday in the fall.
“You can see my mom [Jeanne] and dad, who are both deceased,” Parkins said as he glanced toward the picture. “They came to that first game. And when you walk up in the mezzanine, it’s the very first picture on your right. It’s kind of cool to see me, mom and dad in such a historical picture.”
Unfortunately for Parkins, also noticeable in the photo is the Shepherd JV defensive end who went unblocked and knocked Parkins backward. Parkins said he thought his team would be more successful based on its scrimmage against Staunton Military, but they were outmatched most of the season.
Shepherd JV shut Madison out, 6-0, and the Dukes never scored during their first campaign. The next week Salisbury State blasted them 55-0 in a contest, Parkins said, that Salisbury State scored on each of its possessions and the Dukes never recorded a first down on offense. He said that was the most discouraging loss they suffered.
“Because of the lack of bodies, I played 13 different positions in that football game including center, nose guard and quarterback,” Parkins said. “I punted, which I did a lot of, because we never made a first down. … But there were 17 seconds left in the game and there were so many people hurt in the huddle that there were literally guys crying.”
Madison salvaged a scoreless tie against Hampden-Sydney JV thanks to Forrest’s takedown of the H-SC quarterback in the backfield on a bootleg during the fourth quarter inside Madison territory. But losses to Fork Union and Hargrave followed, and the Dukes finished the year 0-4-1 while being outscored 140-0.
“But the ultimate visionary, Uncle Ron [Carrier],” Parkins said, “after the very last game at Harrisonburg High School, he comes in the locker room there and goes, ‘I know we put this together on a shoestring, but you worked hard, you gave it everything you got and you all left some room for improvement because we’ll probably score next year.’ Then he thanked us for initiating the program. He could look 20 years down the road and that’s the way he was.”
In 1973, Madison’s roster added significant players and McMillin began attracting players to Harrisonburg. Parkins moved to defensive back primarily for that season as freshman running back Ron Stith, a JMU Hall of Famer, began his college career in which he ran for 2,308 yards.
McMillin developed a culture and by 1975, Madison had its lone undefeated season finishing 9-0-1.
Parkins played two seasons for McMillin before eventually joining the tennis and men’s soccer team for his junior and senior years, respectively, but always remained close and kept an eye on the program he played a role in starting.
“Coach Mac just made the best with what he had,” Parkins said, “and that first year he didn’t have much, but we didn’t quit. I carried the ball 60 to 70 percent of the time and after I got my bell rung, I wanted it again. We kept at it. It was just great experience to start a program, and when I go in the stadium now, I slap myself and say, ‘Look what happened here.’”
