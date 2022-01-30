Northeastern gave James Madison plenty of opportunities Sunday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Dukes simply didn’t take full advantage and the Huskies picked up a big 62-50 Colonial Athletic Association victory.
JMU forced 10 first-half turnovers, but didn’t turn them into a single point as the Huskies opened up a lead in the first 20 minutes. The Dukes (9-10, 5-3 CAA) also pulled down 20 offensive rebounds, but only converted them into 11 second-chance points.
Kiki Jefferson did everything she could for the Dukes, finishing with 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots. But as JMU struggled to find offense elsewhere, the Huskies defense collapsed on the Dukes’ standout every time she touched the ball, making it tough to finish in the paint during the fourth quarter.
“It’s just an extremely frustrating game,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “Shooting 26 percent at home and 38 percent from 3. This whole thing was backwards. We started the game with a good balance and couldn’t make any shots. We got five offensive rebounds in the first two minutes, but I thought the offensive end affected us ultimately.”
Spanish freshman Claudia Soriano led Northeastern with 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists as the Huskies (12-7, 6-3 CAA) leapfrogged the Dukes into fourth in the conference standings in their first season under Bridgette Mitchell, a former assistant under O’Regan at JMU.
To say offense was hard to come by in the game’s opening minutes was an understatement. Kendall Currence scored on Northeastern’s first possession, 15 seconds into the game, but the squads combined to miss their next 16 field goal attempts before Jefferson finally got a bank shot to drop with four and a half minutes left in the first quarter.
“We really set out to own the paint,” Mitchell said. “That worked out well because that’s where JMU gets 70 percent of their scoring. That was our focus, just making every shot contested.”
That was enough to get Jefferson, who prior to the start of the game was honored for scoring her 1,000th career point during Friday’s victory against Hofstra, going.
The third-year all-conference player from Lancaster, Penn., nailed a 3-pointer at the top of the key and scored eight quick points for the Dukes. By the end of the first period, JMU owned a 10-8 advantage.
JMU’s offense didn’t really pick up in the second quarter and even with solid defense and rebounding, the Huskies were able to climb back on top with five minutes to go in the half after a 3-pointer by Soriano.
By halftime, JMU had forced 10 Huskies turnovers, but failed to convert them into a single point. Meanwhile Northeastern scored nine off of the Dukes’ six turnovers and a 3-pointer by Izzy Larsen to close out the second quarter made it a 25-18 lead for the visitors at halftime.
JMUs offense picked up a bit as the second half began, but Soriano scored seven straight points for the Huskies on the way building a nine-point lead before O’Regan called timeout with 6:46 left in the third quarter.
“We came out on top and as the game went on we were going down and they were rising up,” Jefferson said. “They outworked us and played harder than us.”
The Dukes buckled down and got a boost from Steph Ouderkirk off the bench, who finished with nine points. The Rockingham County native drained a pair of 3’s as JMU got back to within a basket with 3:30 left in the third. Soriano answered with another 3 as the Huskies stretched the lead out again, but quickly picked up her fourth foul and went to the bench late in the quarter.
But the Huskies began to rack up the boards on JMU’s continued misses and ultimately outrebounded the Dukes 41-38.
“It was a weird statistical day, but I’m just personally embarrassed,” O’Regan said. “You can’t get outrebounded by Northeastern on your home floor. That to me is not acceptable. I don’t care how you fudge the numbers and shooting percentage. That’s not it for me. That’s getting out hustled.”
Currence, Northeastern’s leading scorer on the season, mostly struggled. But she came up with consecutive baskets midway through the fourth quarter to make it 11-point lead, the biggest of the game to that point.
The Dukes will try to regain their winning ways when they hit the road to face Elon on Friday.
