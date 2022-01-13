Eastern Mennonite sophomore Paris Hutchinson, a former Wilson Memorial standout, and Bridgewater’s Grace Hayes were named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) All-State Volleyball Second Team on Thursday, the organization announced.
Hutchinson was an offensive force for the Royals this season, leading the team with 284 kills and finishing second with 33 aces and third with 150 digs. She was a first-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference selection and won the VaSID Rookie of the Year after the 2020 season.
The Royals had a record-setting season in 2021, posting their most conference wins in 20 years. They finished with seven wins in ODAC play and finished as the conference’s No. 6 seed.
As for Hayes, it’s her second appearance on the VaSID All-State teams after posting 844 assists this past season to go along with 189 digs and 33 blocks. She currently has 2,233 career assists.
The Eagles went 14-13 overall last season, falling to Washington and Lee in the ODAC semifinals.
