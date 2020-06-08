James Madison baseball coach Marlin Ikenberry is staying put.
Ikenberry received a one-year contract extension to keep him in place at the school through the 2021 season, Dukes assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner told the Daily News-Record on Monday.
The skipper’s original five-year contact was set to expire at the end of the 2020 campaign, which was cut short due to the coronavirus.
In his time at JMU, Ikenberry holds a 115-116 mark. Since the beginning of 2019 he’s 41-32, and in 2019 the Dukes won 30 games and posted a winning record for the first time since 2011 to reach the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.
Under Ikenberry’s watch, the program also produced four Major League Baseball Draft picks last year – the most the school produced in any year since 2003.
JMU initially hired Ikenberry in the summer of 2015, after he had a successful run in the same role at Virginia Military Institute, racking up 282 wins, the most in VMI history.
You forgot to mention he had already retired from coaching when JMU brought him in.
