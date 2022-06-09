James Madison baseball coach Marlin Ikenberry and JMU have agreed to a contract extension through the 2024 season, per a statement from the athletic department.
“We have an agreement in principle for Marlin Ikenberry to be extended through the 2024 season at James Madison,” the statement said. “Once a contract is finalized, we can share more information.”
Ikenberry was under a one-year contract this season that was set to expire at the end of this month.
It’s Ikenberry’s first multi-year extension since signing his original five-year deal in 2015. Since then, Ikenberry coached under a pair of one-year deals.
Ikenberry, who’s 153-159 at the helm of the Dukes, recorded his second-most wins in a season this spring, leading the purple and gold to a 27-26 record with 12 conference wins, the most since 2016.
The Dukes are set to join a competitive Sun Belt baseball league next season, which had five teams in the NCAA tournament this year, including two regional hosts.
JMU also announced a contract extension through the 2024-25 season for women's basketball coach Sean O'Regan, who has won more than 70 percent of his games during six seasons in charge of the Dukes. O'Regan, a JMU graduate who was previously an assistant under Kenny Brooks, took over in 2016 when Brooks left for Virginia Tech.
O'Regan won three CAA regular season titles and took the Dukes to the WNIT three times. JMU's 2019-20 squad also appeared poised to make the NCAA Tournament before the season was canceled due to COVID-19. But the Dukes are coming off the program's first losing season in 18 years as it prepares for a move to the Sun Belt Conference.
"I'm extremely thankful for the trust that Jeff Bourne and President Alger have in me to continue to lead this program," O'Regan said in a release issued by the school. "JMU will always be a special place for me and I look forward to a long future here."
