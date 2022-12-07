Against a capable opponent in Virginia Wesleyan, a few key plays for Eastern Mennonite were the difference in its fourth win in five games on Wednesday.
The Royals led by as many as 14 in the fourth quarter and capitalized on critical opportunities late to hold on and defeat the Marlins 55-47 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference women's basketball matchup at Yoder Arena.
Up by nine with seven minutes left, sophomore Lauryn Moore dove to grab a steal and kicked it out to freshman Trinity Washington to score the layup. The Royals led by 12 with 5:35 left when junior Laila Glymph threw the ball back as it was about to go out of bounds, but turned it over. Ultimately, the Royals got the ball back and scored on their next possession.
EMU head coach Jenny Posey said those were two of the most impactful plays of the game.
“Those are two difference-making plays,” Posey said. “They just showed that we had a ton of heart tonight and we did everything that we needed to do, as far as the effort and intensity to win.”
The Royals were up by eight with 2:52 remaining when Moore was called for an intentional foul. Posey called her team over during the foul break to have a discussion.
“We just focused on what we had to do next,” Posey said. “You can’t cry about spilled milk, what’s done is done. We just have to make adjustments and move forward from there.”
Posey said she goes into most contests with an understanding that the game will come down to one or two key plays.
“I always have confidence in our kids to pull away, and they did today,” Posey said.
They did just that as the Royals put up five more points in the quarter and ended the game with a solid conference victory.
Sophomores Brii Redfearn and Mya Hamlet each picked up double doubles. Redfearn led with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Hamlet tallied 11 points and 11 boards of her own.
“It’s a team effort,” Redfearn said. “Sometimes I really have to find my flow, get in my zone and then I just got to play my game like I know how to play.”
Other top scorers for EMU included Glymph with 10, Washington with nine and Moore with seven. Hamlet nabbed six steals and Moore notched three blocks.
Notably absent from the lineup again was sophomore co-captain Trinity Price, who suffered a leg injury in the Nov. 22 game against Regent. Posey said it’s been a “drawn-out” recovery process and there’s no timetable for a return at this point.
The Royals shot 34 percent from the field and drilled three 3-pointers. A lot of the game was played from the inside, as EMU had 34 points in the paint and 44 rebounds.
“That just comes from playing with confidence,” Redfearn said. “Our coach pushing us to be the team that we know we can be [and] knowing people are looking down on our team. We’re the underdogs right now and we’re just playing our own game.”
The Royals (6-3, 2-2 ODAC) host Randolph on Saturday in another conference game.
Posey said she believes it’s going to take an even better effort than Wednesday to get the win.
“It’s definitely going to take us taking better care of the ball than we did today,” Posey said. “They run a lot of four-out subs, so again, we’re going to have to have a really good defensive effort like we did today.”
After being picked to place 10th in the ODAC in the preseason polls, the Royals currently sit eighth. Moving forward, Redfearn has high expectations for what’s to come.
“We are definitely working towards our best,” Redfearn said. “We’re not where we want to be right now, but we will get there.”
Virginia Wesleyan 10 8 13 16 — 47
Eastern Mennonite 9 9 19 18 — 55
VIRGINIA WESLEYAN (47) – Williams 1 2-4 4, Brown 4 0-0 8, Washington 1 0-2 2, Monroe 3 2-3 8, Dyke 0 0-0 0, Collier 4 2-2 10, Dandrige 1 2-3 4, Norman 5 0-0 9, Carter 0 0-0 0, Winslow 0 0-0 0, Evans 1 0-0 2, Clements 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 8-12 47.
EASTERN MENNONITE (55) – Washington 4 2-2 9, Jones 0 0-0 0, Carey 0 0-0 0, Hamlet 5 1-3 11, Crawford 0 0-0 0, Glymph 4 2-4 10, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Redfearn 9 0-0 16, Lucas 1 0-0 2, Moore 3 1-2 7. Totals 26 6-11 55.
3-Point Goals – Virginia Wesleyan 1 (Norman), Eastern Mennonite 3 (Redfearn 2, Washington).
