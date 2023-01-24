Lauryn Moore saw her playing time dwindle down the stretch of her freshman season.
The 5-foot-9 guard out of Gainesville admitted she had some difficulties adjusting to the college level but knew she’d put in the work to get over those growing pains throughout the offseason.
After a summer of extensive work on the court and her confidence growing every week, the sophomore has been one of Eastern Mennonite’s most consistent players.
“I didn’t get a lot of playing time last year, especially toward the end,” Moore said. “But I am the type of player that, every offseason, work hard and try to get better. I’ve always been that way since high school. I knew after last season that I would get better. It’s nice to see my hard work pay off and other people can see it. Not only can you see it in my stats, but just the way I play.”
Moore has not only started every game for the Royals but put up solid all-around numbers.
“We often say that we have nothing to lose before games because people think they can just come in and beat us automatically,” Moore said. “So we definitely do play loose. But I also think that because we know people look down on us, it motivates us and we want to play harder. We come in with a sort of anger because we don’t want people to think they can just walk over us.”
Moore is averaging 8.3 points per game and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 31 percent.
“Lauryn Moore has stepped up in big ways for us already this season, and I’m excited to see what the second half of the season holds in store for her as she becomes even more comfortable in this role,” EMU head coach Jenny Posey said. “Lauryn is a player who packs a lot of versatility, and that’s something we’ve really come to value in our program.”
Moore has shown the ability to hit from 3-point range, but she also can create her shot.
If defended well, dishing out an assist isn’t an issue for Moore.
And rebounding works, too.
“Although we might be undersized, we typically have at least three, if not four, players on the court at the same time who can shoot outside and post up,” Posey said. “Lauryn is not only one of these types of players, but she also seems to be constantly breaking things out that none of us even knew she had in her. I remember a move she pulled out in our game against Regent that I’d never seen before that ended in two points and the crowd going crazy. I think the more confident Lauryn gets in this role, the more and more we will see incredible things from her.”
Eastern Mennonite guard Mya Hamlet, who came in with Moore last year as a freshman and is the Royals’ leading scorer this season, said Moore brings a unique dynamic to the roster.
“I think Lauryn brings that dog on the court,” Hamley said. “She is a gritty player and a hustler. She can shoot the lights out of the ball. I feel like we have great chemistry on the floor and can feel what the other wants to do. We tend to find each other well. Lauryn is great at creating shots for herself. She can shoot and get to the rim, which is a great set of complementary skills.”
Teammates praised Moore for her all-around contributions to the program this year.
After a frustrating end to the season a year ago, Moore vowed to improve her game.
And now, she and the Royals are proving it worked during a breakout season.
“I’m doing more than what I did last year because I have more confidence and that goes back to my work in the offseason,” Moore said. “I definitely see my confidence continuing to grow on the court.”
