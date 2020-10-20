No matter where they were, they were running.
James Madison field hockey coach Christy Morgan assigned her players a fitness exam while they were dispersed from campus when the school was closed in the spring and the early summer.
“I was going to pass that run test,” Dukes third-year sophomore midfielder Caroline Cahill said.
“It’s intense,” Morgan, now in the seventh year of her second stint as JMU coach, explained. “It relates to our game really well and if you can do well on this run test and pass it, then you’re fit enough to play and play at a high-performance level.”
That of course was its intent – to have the Dukes in shape and able to practice without any struggle whenever they did return to Harrisonburg and take the field again. But the unintended consequences, including newfound cohesion throughout the roster, brought on by the way Cahill and her teammates went about completing the task could spark long-term benefits for JMU.
“Even though it was during quarantine, Caroline wasn’t beating me,” senior midfielder Rachel Yeager said.
Said Cahill: “In my head as I was running I was thinking, ‘Who’s going to beat me? Rachel? Rachel isn’t going to beat me, but I know Rachel is running.’ So it was healthy competition and it created a bond within our team. … And I’d call my teammates like Rachel and ask, ‘Did you do that run? What’d you think of that?’ And we talked about it and we pushed each other. And I was in California for most of the pandemic, so I now know if I can be pushed by my teammates from 3,000 miles away that they better push 10 times harder when I’m three floors away.”
Morgan is hoping the unity created during an offseason when everyone was apart can pull her team together to achieve the lofty goals she has for her program and her players.
In 2019, JMU finished 8-11 overall and 3-3 in the Colonial Athletic Association. It was the Dukes’ second straight losing season, but just their third losing campaign ever under Morgan who led the program to win the national championship in 1994 during her first tenure at the school.
Earlier this month, the Dukes began practicing for their season that was postponed from the fall to the spring because of the coronavirus.
“We never disconnected with the girls even though we were shut down and couldn’t play on the field,” Morgan said. “We consistently had Zoom calls to break down the game and break down film, talk about culture and talk about the key values of our program that we’re developing and living with. So our time off was the launching pad.”
Both Yeager and Cahill, the Dukes’ second-leading scorer with five goals last fall, said Morgan and her staff did a terrific job of teaching remotely. They said Morgan designed virtual meetings to showcase the schemes and the systems the Dukes would reinstall upon beginning practice.
“Most of our team is very big with academics,” Yeager said, “very big with studying, and I think the way the coaches presented film, Power Points and all that stuff, fit in well with how we like to learn. And so I think taking the different approach on field hockey play and learning was really unique. I think it was really helpful for a lot of us who like to study the Power Points and watch film because we’re visual learners, so being able to see it and apply the skill to the visual is helpful.”
On top of the Zoom calls run by Morgan, players connected over the phone and had their own personal conversations, too, according to Cahill and Yeager. They said teammates were checking in on each other regularly.
And that continued when they arrived back to JMU and dealt with coronavirus outbreaks within the team shortly after the CAA had moved the season from the fall to the spring.
“I couldn’t imagine being a freshman new to college,” Yeager, one of only three upperclassmen on the roster, said. “And I know all the returning players would reach out to the freshmen and give them advice about coming in, and now, they all had COVID, so we all felt awful for them. We brought them food and gave them advice.
“It’s a unique [leadership] role and it’s not a normal role of telling them what their duties are and kind of being on their back all the time. It’s making sure they’re mentally OK because their health is more important than making sure they’re field hockey ready.”
Yeager said she anticipates the care her, Cahill and the others leaders have shown the freshmen will allow them to lead those first-year players seamlessly in the spring since a strong trust has already developed. Yeager said she is starting to notice in practices now.
“We’re trying to create a high-performance standard that’s better than ever,” Morgan said. “We won a national championship back in the 90s and our goal is to do it again.
“And so when you want to be extraordinary, you’ve got to do extraordinary things and reach for it. Our goal as coaches is to support the group mentally and physically, and to believe in the possibility and take one step toward it every day. And so we create high standards for these young women, but they can do it. It’s all doable, and it takes special people to commit to it, but we have special people.”
Cahill said though she was bummed the season had to be postponed, her and her teammates understood and feel like they can benefit from the lengthier offseason.
“During the recruiting process Coach Morgan never shied away from her goals for this team,” Cahill said. “And if you talk to her for more than 30 seconds, it’s like ‘We’re going to win a national championship,’ so the players we have on this team didn’t commit here to settle. We’re not settling for a winning season. We want to win every game at home, every game, a conference championship and a national championship.”
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of stories examining the teams at James Madison as they return to practice following long layoffs and postponed or abbreviated seasons due to the coronavirus.
