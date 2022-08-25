Even with several of the program’s top players returning, James Madison’s field hockey program faces a different kind of challenge in 2022.
But head coach Christy Morgan said the Dukes are ready for it as they open the season Friday at home against Richmond.
“We have a lot of returners who have done the work and are prepared for success,” Morgan said. “We know the only way into the NCAAs is to play great teams and beat great teams. I’m super excited about all of the possibilities for this season, but it’s always a challenge as an independent.”
While most of the teams at JMU are now members of the Sun Belt Conference, the league doesn’t sponsor field hockey. That’s something SBC commissioner Keith Gill said the Sun Belt is exploring changing, but for this season at least, JMU is on its own.
That’s left JMU, which finished last season with an RPI of No. 35, with one of the most challenging schedules any team on campus has ever faced. The Dukes play nine teams ranked in the preseason coaches poll Top 25. Five of them — Iowa, Liberty, Rutgers, Louisville and Syracuse — are ranked in the top 10.
Of those ranked opponents, only Liberty will visit Harrisonburg.
“Teams said we’ll play you,” Morgan said. “But they said we want to play and beat you at our place, we’re not going to you.”
Building an independent schedule that could give the Dukes an opportunity to make the NCAA Tournament required creativity. For instance, JMU agreed to meet No. 5 Iowa in Pennsylvania two days after the Hawkeyes play a Big Ten game at Penn State.
Late in the season, the Dukes travel to Northern California to play three games in four days against Stanford, UC Davis and Cal. After seeing the previous two years disrupted by COVID-19 and then the announcement JMU was leaving the Colonial Athletic Association, the Dukes are getting used to unconventional seasons.
But it’s a challenge nonetheless.
“It’s disappointing that they didn’t have the experience they thought they would have,” Morgan said. “They’ve had a different experience that they’ve made the best of, along with this year. Nobody wants to be the only field hockey team in the nation that’s not affiliated with a conference. We’ve got to do a heck of a lot of work to beat the teams that we’re faced with.”
JMU returns Eveline Zwager, a third-team All-American and CAA Player of the Year after putting up a team-high 38 points last year. Fellow Dutch midfielder Diede Remijnse is also back after making first-team all-conference and producing 23 points.
For even more Dutch flair, the Dukes added goalie Chiara Van Eek, who guarded the net for The Netherlands Under-21 national team last year.
It’s a talented roster for sure. But now, JMU wants to find out it if belongs with the top teams in the nation.
“We scheduled tough teams to be good,” Morgan said, “instead of scheduling easy teams to look good.”
