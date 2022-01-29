Sometime around the start of January, James Madison men's basketball coach Mark Byington began to dread conversations with his support staff. When a trainer, assistant or manager needed to talk to the second-year Dukes coach, it was usually to deliver bad tidings — often of an injury or illness.
Saturday, as the month neared its end and the Dukes prepared to take on visiting Delaware, JMU got its worst news to date. Graduate transfer Takal Molson was ruled out for the season after injuring his knee two nights earlier in a loss to Drexel.
Saturday’s 85-69 loss to the Blue Hens did little to brighten the mood as Ebby Asamoah scored 30 points and Jyare Davis had 22 for Delaware (15-7, 6-3 Colonial Athletic Association). That duo came in averaging less than 13 points per game combined, but destroyed the Dukes (12-7, 3-5 CAA) from the beginning.
Vado Morse finished with 19 points and Terrence Edwards had 17 for JMU, but the Dukes shot just 57 percent from the free throw line and even worse, 16-for-33, around the rim.
“I think I’ve got a frustrated team, and I have to do a better job of helping them through it,” Byington said. “I think a lot of guys are pressing. We compound mistakes right now. We’ll make a mistake and it turns into something else. We’re trying to figure out what we are right now. That’s the challenge as a coaching staff is figuring out how this team as it is made up today can play their best. We can’t just do what we did in November and December.”
Molson was the Dukes second-leading scorer in his first season in Harrisonburg after transferring from Seton Hall, averaging 12.3 points to go along with 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Those numbers had only gotten better in conference play and the Buffalo, N.Y., native had also secured a spot in JMU lore with an off-balance game-winning jumper in the Dukes’ December triumph against Virginia.
But Molson took hard hits twice against the Dragons and crashed to the ground in the same spot under the Atlantic Union Bank Center’s east basket each time. Molson’s injury makes it the second consecutive season JMU has lost a top player for the season in the middle of the conference season. A year ago, CAA Player of the Year Matt Lewis was also taken out by a knee injury.
“Matt got hurt last year and we couldn’t bounce back,” Edwards said. “But this year, we’ve got more games (remaining) so I feel like we have no choice but to bounce back.”
What appeared to be one of the deepest and most talented JMU rosters in years has instead been riddled by health issues since Christmas. The Dukes started the season 9-2, the program’s best first-semester record in more than three decades that included the victory over U.Va. as well as rivals George Mason and Old Dominion.
But guard Tyree Ihenacho, a transfer from North Dakota who was projected as a starter in the fall has played in just four games and the Dukes have gone stretches in the new year without key players Terell Strickland, who has played just five minutes in the past three games, and Alonzo Sule.
JMU, with a fully vaccinated roster, also went 29 days between games over the holiday season after multiple positive COVID-19 tests upon the team’s return from a short Christmas break.
JMU lost four of seven games immediately following the extended break and Saturday officially marked the moment when the Dukes had to face the fact its 10-man rotation, which allowed for 40 minutes of relentless defensive pressure with a plethora of scoring options, would not be back this season.
So the team that began the year with expectations of repeating as the CAA’s regular-season champs found itself at the crossroads Saturday, when Delaware became the latest opponent to start hot from 3-point range against the Dukes.
The Blue Hens entered the contest with some bad luck of their own. All-conference big man Dylan Painter had to sit out after injuring his ankle Thursday at Towson before that game was suspended when referees deemed the court unsafe for play.
But Delaware drained four of their first five from deep to take an early five-point lead. But JMU was also shooting well from 3-point range and managed to stay close as the first half progressed.
But Asamoah’s third 3-pointer gave Delaware a nine-point lead with six minutes left in the first as JMU struggled to finish good looks around the rim. After missing nine layups in the first half and going the final 4:41 without a basket, the Dukes went to halftime trailing 43-34.
Frustration appeared to hit a peak for JMU at that point. Charles Falden had to be separated from a group of Delaware players after the halftime buzzer sounded. Falden was issued a technical foul while a technical was also issued to the Delaware bench. Soon after the second half began, Falden had his shot blocked after a backdoor cut, prompting Byington’s angriest response to the officials of the season after a foul wasn’t called.
The Blue Hens responded with a 3-pointer on the other end, part of a 10-3 run to start the half and make it a 16-point lead.
“Coach B, he kind of really doesn’t yell at practice,” Morse said. “But he had a conversation with us the last game we had that it is kind of dragging him down, that he’s got to pick us up instead of players bonding and players picking each other up. He kind of has a point there.”
The Dukes appeared to be on the verge of a comeback and Edwards drew a foul to get to the free throw line with an opportunity to cut the Hens’ lead to five with less than eight minutes remaining. But Edwards missed the front end of the one-and-one. It appeared Justin Amadi grabbed an offensive rebound, but he was instead called for a push and Asamoah made two foul shots to stretch the Delaware lead back to nine.
The Blue Hens ran away with it from there with Asamoah and Davis adding to the career afternoons on the way out. Delaware’s victory keeps the Hens in the hunt for the CAA title, while JMU continues to sink toward its pre-Byington spot in the bottom tier of the league. But the Dukes still believe they have a turnaround in them.
“I feel like we’re going to find a way,” Edwards said. “We got the right coaching staff, good coaches and the right players to do it.”
Delaware 43 42 — 85
James Madison 34 35 — 69
DELAWARE (85) — Carr 1 3-4 5, Nelson 5 2-2 14, Anderson 2 0-0 8, Allen 2 1-2 6, Asamoah 8 8-8 30, Davis 10 2-2 22. Totals 29 16-18 85.
JAMES MADISON (69) — Amadi 3 3-6 9, Sule 1 0-0 2, Morse 6 4-6 19, Edwards 7 3-7 17, Falden 2 0-0 6, Wooden 2 3-4 7, Hodge 2 3-5 9. Totals 23 16-28 69.
3-Point Goals — Delaware 11 (Asamoah 6, Anderson 2, Nelson 2, Allen), James Madison 7 (Morse 3, Falden 2, Hodge 2).
