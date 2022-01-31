It was a busy 48 hours this past weekend for the James Madison football program and head coach Curt Cignetti.
The Dukes welcomed dozens of prospective high school recruits to campus for junior day on Saturday and Sunday, talking with potential players and giving them a tour of the facilities.
For some recruits, this weekend was their first time setting foot on a college campus for a visit.
“The coaches welcomed me very well,” said Jamarr Ebron, a wide receiver at Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C. “I haven’t experienced nothing like that. It was my first junior day, first visit. It was real cool.”
Luke Mergott, a linebacker at Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin, Md., visited Virginia Tech on Saturday and JMU on Sunday for each of the program’s junior day events.
“It was an amazing weekend,” Mergott said. “Both places were amazing, facilities were awesome and I had a great time meeting all the coaches.”
Once on campus, the recruits spent the day soaking in the day, meeting with the strength-and-conditioning staff, as well as their position group coaches.
Within the position group meetings, assistant coaches showed the juniors the schemes and how the Dukes operate. The meetings also allowed the players to build on the relationships that they began building with the coaching staff before arriving in Harrisonburg.
It was also the first time some of the players met some of the JMU coaching staff in person.
“It was a really good experience, meeting new friends and finally meeting the coaches,” said Carter Banks, a defensive end at Heritage-Lynchburg. “When they show interest in you, it makes you feel some type of way.”
After the meetings were done, it was time for a photo shoot — a consensus favorite part of the day for the athletes. The prospective recruits were able to wear a JMU uniform for the first time, posing with props and other players in front of a backdrop for social media.
The Dukes were also busy handing out offers this weekend to high school juniors from Delaware, Virginia and North Carolina, including one to Jaybron Harvey, whose brother, Jayvis, played basketball for JMU for two seasons.
Harvey is a three-star linebacker, who holds offers from Duke, Arizona State, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina.
The Dukes picked up a commitment on Monday, landing do-it-all player Jacob Thomas, the 2021 Class 5 Player of the Year from Stone Bridge High School, as a preferred walk-on.
Thomas led Stone Bridge to a state title this season, beating Richmond power Highland Springs in the championship game. He played quarterback, defensive back, punter, kick returner and was the extra-point holder this past season.
This weekend was crucial for the Dukes as Monday marked the beginning of the NCAA’s recruiting dead period. During this time, teams cannot have face-to-face recruiting with prospective players, but they can have contact electronically, including phone calls and FaceTime.
The recruiting dead period runs until Feb. 3 for FCS programs and until Feb. 28 for FBS programs, including JMU.
The junior day was something that most high school recruits couldn’t pass up, including Mergott.
“They invited me, I wanted to get down here for a while,” Mergott said of his visit to JMU. “It's a great school. You can’t turn down an offer like that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.