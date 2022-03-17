Mairead Durkin can do it all on the lacrosse field, but her versatility comes from an unlikely source.
A prep All-American midfielder who became Albertus Magnus High School’s all-time leading scorer with 304 goals, Durkin has in four years at James Madison transitioned into perhaps the best defender in women’s college lacrosse. The Stony Point, N.Y., product leads Division I with 25 caused turnovers in eight games. But she still takes some opportunities to show some flashy stick skills, like she did last week against Rutgers, flipping a behind-the-back pass to a teammate while balancing on one foot to avoid falling out of bounds.
Durkin’s adaptability in lacrosse likely stems from her natural athletic ability and history as a multi-sport performer. In addition to her high school lacrosse exploits, Durkin was also an all-state basketball player at Albertus Magnus. And yet, neither of those was her top sport growing up.
“I think some of the physicality for playing defense actually comes from Gaelic football,” Durkin said. “Did you ever hear about Gaelic football? It’s like the most aggressive sport, which is probably why last year I fouled out of almost every single game.”
Yes, Durkin has always been a standout with a lacrosse stick or basketball in her hands, but when it comes to Gaelic football, the sport her father Shane played professionally in Ireland, she might be considered a prodigy.
Gaelic football has similarities to Australian rules football and rugby, but also combines some elements more similar to soccer. In Ireland, where Shane Durkin was born and raised in County Sligo, Gaelic football games can attract crowds of 80,000 or more spectators.
In New York, Mairead Durkin played with and dominated boys until age 15, when she was told she had to switch to a girls’ team. Soon she was playing with her older sister Heather, a JMU graduate, on the US women’s national team. The Durkins led the United States to the world title in Dublin in 2016. Mairead, then 16 and the youngest player on the US squad, led the Americans in scoring.
“We won the world championship in Croke Park in Dublin, which is a huge Gaelic field,” Durkin said. “That was probably one of the best days of my life. It’s the most fun sport ever.”
Durkin brings a competitive nature to lacrosse, which she began playing in third grade on the same youth team as current JMU teammate Lizzy Fox. Fed up after losing to Rutgers last week, Durkin was in total control on the defensive end during Wednesday’s 13-10 victory against No. 19 Richmond.
“Mairead is a leader by example right now,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes said. “She’s everything we’re talking about. She plays with heart and without fear and makes the game look really simple.”
Durkin finished with a career-high five caused turnovers as well as four ground balls and also won a draw control for the 21st-ranked Dukes, which improved to 4-4 against an arduous early non-conference schedule.
Like many multi-sport athletes, Durkin has adapted her skills on the Gaelic football pitch to lacrosse.
A lot of it is footwork, speed, toughness,” her father said. “Part of Gaelic football is defending people. It’s defending like football, sometimes you slap it out of their hand, but you’ve got to be fast and you’ve got to be agile. She’s got great hands. All of these things, but I think mostly what she learned from Gaelic football was toughness. She was the only girl on the team for so long, but she was the best player on the boys’ team. And now we’re proud of everything she’s done at JMU and leading the nation in caused turnovers. Not bad for an Irish girl, right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.