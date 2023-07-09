James Madison defensive lineman James Carpenter, offensive lineman Nick Kidwell, and linebacker Taurus Jones were each named to the Phil Steele 2023 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference Football Team over the weekend.
That same trio was already named to the Athlon Sports Sun Belt Conference Preseason Team earlier this month.
However, they weren’t the only Dukes honored by Steele, as JMU punter Ryan Hanson, offensive lineman Tanner Morris, safety/punt returner Josh Sarratt, and linebacker Jalin Walker earned second-team honors.
The third team included a number of JMU players, including tight end Zach Horton and cornerback Chauncey Logan, while the fourth team featured running back Kaelon Black, receiver Reggie Brown, and offensive lineman Cole Potts.
Of those 12 players honored, four were voted to last year’s All-Sun Belt Conference team, with Carpenter and Kidwell both earning second-team honors, while Jones was on the third team, and Walker earned honorable mention.
The official SBC preseason all-conference team will be released later this month.
