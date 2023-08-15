The football recruiting process wasn’t anything new to Milton Ferguson.
A standout cornerback at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Ferguson received his first college offer during his freshman year. In his sophomore and junior years, coaches from around the country visited him at school countless times to continue their pursuit of the talented defensive back.
Ferguson, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound cornerback, didn’t hear from James Madison until his junior year, and the Dukes offered him a scholarship shortly afterward.
But it wasn’t until JMU hired Jarred Holley as the team’s cornerbacks coach that the Dukes ramped up their recruiting effort for Ferguson.
Holley, a former Pitt cornerback, made his push for Ferguson with constant contact. Soon enough, it paid off.
Ferguson, who had offers from six Atlantic Coast Conference programs, including Miami, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech, committed to JMU last week to become the team’s 18th class of 2024 commitment.
His final eight schools included Coastal Carolina, JMU, Liberty, Marshall, Miami and Virginia Tech before he put on a purple hat with the Dukes’ logo on the front during his commitment ceremony.
“They just did a little something different,” said Ferguson, a consensus three-star cornerback and a top-10 player in the state. “It just felt like they constantly were trying to make sure I was coming there, trying to talk to me. They made it seem like it was more than just football, they wanted me to be a better person.”
Ferguson visited JMU twice, including the Dukes’ recruit cookout at the end of July. He noted that in both his visits, the coaching staff and fellow recruits made him feel welcomed on campus, even though he hadn’t picked JMU yet.
“The coaches made it feel like home,” Ferguson said. “Coming up there and meeting the players, it felt like it was a good place to be. Coaches were showing me a lot of love. The players, even though I didn’t know them, were treating me like I belonged there.”
With his commitment, Ferguson became the second-highest-rated player in JMU’s recruiting class, behind four-star safety commit Jah Jah Boyd. According to ESPN, Ferguson is the No. 9 recruit in Virginia, the highest of any Dukes’ committed players in the 2024 class.
Being a highly-sought after recruit, Ferguson had his options. But he said that as other top-rated recruits picked JMU, it helped him decide.
“That helped a little bit,” Ferguson said. “Seeing bigger people, such as me too, as a bigger commit it was showing that you can have a big name, go to this school and still play good football.”
The self-described hands-on cornerback was a VHSL Class 5 Second Team All-State selection last fall with three interceptions and a pick-six. He wasn’t worried about the brand name of a school but wanted to go somewhere where he could play quality football on a quality team.
And he wanted to do that not too far away from home. JMU checked all the boxes.
“I didn’t want to go too far from home, but I didn’t want to be too close to home,” Ferguson said. “JMU is a good spot for me. It’s not too far, it’s not too close, so I can come back if I need to and my family can come to games.”
As the highest-rated recruit in Virginia to commit to the Dukes, just ahead of EDGE Marcellus Nash, who committed in early July, Ferguson thought he and the rest of the three and four-star recruits could help the JMU program on its upwards trajectory.
“We can change the program and I wanted to be a part of that,” Ferguson said. “The program is already in a good state, we can just help build it.”
