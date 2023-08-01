James Madison’s summer conditioning ended last week, which signaled that fall camp was on the horizon.
Now, it’s here, and the Dukes are working to defend their “Kings of the East” title in the Sun Belt Conference this fall as practice opens on Wednesday morning inside Bridgeforth Stadium.
For JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, a new season means new opportunity — especially since the purple and gold have more than two dozen newcomers between transfer portal additions and true freshmen.
“Every year is a new year, you’ve got to start over, especially now with the transfer portal and NIL,” Cignetti said. “You bring in so many new people, we brought in 32 new people. … That’s almost 40 percent of your team. It’s like you have a whole new team, year in and year out.”
Most of the Dukes’ transfer portal signees were at spring practice, but Wednesday will mark the first time the entire team is on the field together for practice since only one of JMU’s 20 freshmen was an early enrollee (safety DJ Barksdale).
This time of the year is what Cignetti eats, sleeps, and breathes for. The fifth-year coach admitted that after the season, he missed the day-to-day grind of college football.
Luckily for Cignetti, it’s back, and the season is approaching.
“Once we get going, I like the process, the grind to improve as much as you can on a day in and day out basis,” Cignetti said. “Every second, minute, hour of the day has a sense of urgency where you’re trying to gain an edge. … I love that part of it and when the season ends, it’s like a deflated balloon. I’m just so used to that routine, I love that routine. It’s time to go to work.”
Quarterback Battle Rages On
As the Dukes get set for the season, the starting quarterback hasn’t been decided yet. But while that’s the case, Cignetti officially narrowed the competition down to Arizona transfer Jordan McCloud and redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett III, an expected move after spring practice ended.
“The quarterback position is wide open,” Cignetti said at the Sun Belt Conference’s media day last week. “Every year we’ve been at James Madison, we’ve led the conference in scoring, and all three of our quarterbacks have been Player of the Year in our conference.”
With Cignetti cutting the first-team reps down to Barnett and McCloud, he provided additional insight into what he may think about when picking a starter.
Cignetti is looking for separation between the two, but with three straight road games in weeks two, three, and four — including a pivotal in-state contest at Virginia on Sept. 9 — he might be comfortable heading into that game with an experienced starter.
“It sure would be nice to have some experience at quarterback going on the road week two, three and four,” Cignetti said. “Whoever plays the best in camp will be the starter.”
That would follow a trend that Cignetti has had in his time in Harrisonburg. Of the previous three starting quarterbacks that have taken the first snap in the season opener, the least experienced was Cole Johnson — who was in his fifth year of college football after serving as a backup for his first four seasons with the Dukes.
Ben DiNucci, the first starting quarterback under Cignetti at JMU, was in his fifth year of college football but started the previous season under Mike Houston, who then departed for East Carolina.
Last fall, it was Todd Centeio, who was in his sixth year and had previously started at Colorado State.
Looking at the quarterback battle this fall, McCloud has more starting experience than Centeio did when he emerged as the go-to guy a year ago. The former Arizona and South Florida signal-caller has 19 career starts, including 17 with the Bulls.
The Tampa, Fla., native has recorded 3,251 career passing yards with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in his 23 collegiate appearances.
Though he’s experienced, McCloud hasn’t played since October 2021 after he suffered season-ending ankle and leg injuries against UCLA.
On the other hand, Barnett doesn’t have much collegiate experience.
He began last fall as JMU’s third-string quarterback before being elevated to the primary backup down the stretch of the season. Barnett appeared in two games — played 11 snaps — and recorded one completion for 14 yards and four carries for 15 yards.
Redshirt sophomore Billy Atkins and Wake Forest transfer Brett Griffis are expected to compete for the third-string job in camp.
Who Fills In The Wide Receiver Room?
After JMU lost three of its top four wide receivers from last fall to graduation, Cignetti and his staff had to reload their wide receiving corps.
Redshirt senior Reggie Brown is back after he was the team’s second-leading wideout from last fall with 24 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns in eight games, but the rest of the room combined for one catch and 14 yards last season (Payton Hunter).
The Dukes added four transfer wide receivers since December: ECU’s Taji Hudson, North Dakota State’s Phoenix Sproles, St. Francis (Pa.)’s Elijah Sarratt and USF’s Omarion Dollison.
While Dollison, Sarratt, and Sproles were all on campus for spring practice, Hudson, a post-spring addition, has drawn rave reviews from the Dukes’ strength and conditioning staff during summer workouts.
“I always think there’s a summer conditioning program and then there’s practice,” Cignetti said. “It’s hard to replicate football until you practice. We get our reports on everyone. I’m anxious to see Taji Hudson in practice. … He’s got excellent reviews and that’s a position of need.”
Hudson, a redshirt sophomore, was a special teams standout with the Pirates after initially being recruited as a quarterback out of high school. He recorded his first-career reception against Coastal Carolina in the 2022 Birmingham Bowl after he dealt with an injury for most of last season.
At 6-foot-3, Hudson brings height to the receiver room and is the third-tallest of the group — trailing freshman Ibrahim Barry at 6-foot-5 and redshirt sophomore Blake Barnes at 6-foot-4.
Other players that could push for playing time in the 2023 campaign are redshirt sophomore Troy Lewis, who ran with the first team during parts of spring practice, redshirt freshman Jayden Mines and a quartet of true freshmen — Chris Lofton, Rykin Maxwell, Yamir Knight, and Barry.
An Ukwu-Sized Hole At EDGE
Isaac Ukwu’s departure to Ole Miss after spring practice wasn’t expected, and it left a sizable hole at EDGE, but the Dukes have depth at the position and seem to be positioned to fill his spot with ease.
Senior defensive lineman Jalen Green is the natural fit to replace Ukwu after he posted a career-best season with 22 tackles, six tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, and an interception last fall.
And as redshirt junior nose guard James Carpenter thought about who had stepped up this summer, Green’s name quickly popped up.
“He’s had a really good summer,” Carpenter said of Green. “He’s a fifth-year guy. He’s experienced and I think he’s going to step right in and have no issues.”
Green appeared in all 11 games last season and made one start on the outside of the defensive line. Redshirt senior Jamree Kromah, a former Rutgers transfer, is expected to start on the opposite side from Green, his natural position, after he played much of last year on the interior part of the line with a lack of depth there due to a pair of mid-fall camp departures.
Kromah played in 10 games with three starts in his first season in Harrisonburg last fall and recorded 21 tackles with 5.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks.
Redshirt senior Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji and redshirt sophomore Mikail Kamara are also expected to see action at EDGE this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.