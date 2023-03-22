James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti stood at the dais inside the Sheraton Hotel in New Orleans during the Sun Belt Conference Media Days in August and pondered what the Dukes' FBS debut season would entail.
"James Madison is a special place and a special brand. We will be a championship brand in the Sun Belt conference," Cignetti said. "What I can't tell you is when. … One thing I can tell you about JMU, we're going to be there and we're going to be on top."
Though Cignetti said he couldn't see into the future, he may have looked into a crystal ball, as the Dukes finished atop the Sun Belt East standings last fall.
But as the Dukes prepare for their second season in the Sun Belt and FBS, it will have a slightly different look personnel-wise as the team heads into its first spring practice on Thursday morning.
Here are three things to keep an eye on during JMU's 15 practices that will lead into the spring game on April 22:
Quarterback Competition
After Colorado State transfer Todd Centeio dazzled in his lone season with the Dukes, where he won the Sun Belt's Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year awards, JMU returned to the transfer portal to search for his replacement.
The Dukes brought in a pair of quarterbacks, Arizona's Jordan McCloud and Wake Forest's Brett Griffis, from the portal in December, creating a four-way quarterback competition in spring practice with reserve signal-callers Billy Atkins and Alonza Barnett III.
McCloud is the lone quarterback with consistent collegiate starting experience, logging 17 starts at South Florida during his first two seasons before making a pair of starts at Arizona.
The Tampa, Fla., native has thrown for 3,251 passing yards and 23 touchdowns with 15 interceptions across his 23 appearances at the college level. McCloud has one year of eligibility remaining this season and can apply for a medical waiver to grant him another year after he broke his ankle during the 2021 season at Arizona.
McCloud picked the Dukes because he wanted a new beginning at a college and saw that JMU fit him.
"Being able to build a fresh start was important for me," McCloud told the Daily News-Record in December. "A place where I know I have no regrets and a place I can give it all I got and just go out there and have fun — enjoy every moment."
For Griffis, the decision to join JMU was an effort to find a place where he could push for the starting job right away.
The Ashburn native spent last season as a redshirt quarterback at Wake Forest. If he were to have stayed with the Demon Deacons, Griffis would have sat behind his brother, Mitch, for two or three seasons.
Griffis starred at Broad Run High School before he arrived at Wake Forest. While he played for his father, Matt, Griffis threw for more than 3,000 yards and added another 1,100 on the ground with 52 total touchdowns in his senior season.
A dual-threat quarterback, Griffis fits the mold of what JMU's offense looked like last season and what it's expected to look like this fall. And the quarterback competition didn't intimidate him.
"Meeting with Cignetti and some of the guys, it's an open competition right now at the quarterback spot," Griffis told the Daily News-Record in December. "It's not given to anyone yet. It's an open spot, so I'm going to go in there and try to do my best and give it my all."
The two transfers will compete alongside Atkins and Barnett, who both appeared in games last season for JMU.
Atkins appeared in five games last season and made one start, a 26-12 loss against Marshall. In his five appearances, Atkins was 19-for-43 with 212 passing yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions.
Barnett played in two games during his freshman campaign and was 1-for-1 with 14 passing yards with four carries for 15 yards.
The four quarterbacks are all expected to compete for the starting job, but the starter will most likely be announced at the end of fall camp. Centeio wasn't officially named the starting quarterback until less than an hour before JMU's season opener against Middle Tennessee last fall.
New-Look Wide Receiving Corps
After the Dukes lost three wide receivers — Terrance Greene Jr., Devin Ravenel, and Kris Thornton — expiring eligibility following last fall, JMU went to the transfer portal to reload the position group.
In turn, JMU nabbed North Dakota State's Phoenix Sproles, South Florida's Omarion Dollison, and St. Francis' Elijah Sarratt from the portal to bolster the receiving room. That's in addition to the four high school signees arriving over the summer.
Sproles, a speed threat, played in 50 games at NDSU with 61 receptions for 888 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He also logged seven carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns — one of which came on a 38-yard touchdown run against JMU in the 2019 FCS National Championship.
Dollison has a previous connection with McCloud, as the two were teammates during the quarterback's freshman season at South Florida. In his eight games with McCloud throwing him the ball, Dollison caught 18 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown.
Sarratt isn't a stranger to JMU since his brother, Cheese, started at safety for the Dukes last fall. The FCS transfer logged 42 receptions for 700 yards and 13 touchdowns last fall en route to being named a 2022 HERO Sports and Stats Perform FCS Freshman All-American.
The trio of portal pickups joins Reggie Brown, the leading receiver returning to Harrisonburg for the upcoming season.
OL/DL To Pick Up Where They Left Off
If there's one constant from last fall heading into the 2023 season, it's JMU's offensive line.
The Dukes return with their entire starting offensive line back for another season, including right tackle Nick Kidwell, who is the only senior of the group. The rest of the group is back, and all have at least one more year remaining of eligibility after the upcoming season.
JMU's offensive line allowed two or fewer sacks in eight games last fall, including a pair of games in which it didn't give up a sack.
On the defensive line, the Dukes return with almost the entire group from last fall, headlined by defensive end Isaac Ukwu.
Ukwu, who will use his COVID year of eligibility, logged 40 tackles with 10.5 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks last fall on the defensive front.
The only defensive lineman that JMU will be without this fall is Jamare Edwards, who made a noticeable impact in his lone season with the Dukes and logged a team-high 12.5 TFLs.
But nose tackle James Carpenter is back after his breakout season, where he logged 52 tackles with 11.5 TFLs and 5.5 sacks.
Though the defensive line is almost all intact from last season, JMU bolstered its depth with Marshall transfer Immanuel Bush, who recorded 35 tackles with 5.5 TFLs and 3.5 sacks in 22 career games with the Thundering Herd.
Bush is expected to push for the starting spot that Edwards vacated on the interior of the defensive front during the Dukes' spring practices.
