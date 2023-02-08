After 4 Years Of Waiting, Buchanan Has Starting Opportunity For JMU

As James Madison made a run to the NCAA women's lacrosse national championship in 2018, Kat Buchanan sat and watched as the Dukes' backup goalie to start the season, Molly Dougherty, was the purple and gold's anchor in between the pipes in the postseason.
For Buchanan, who was a JMU goalie signee at the time, the sight of Dougherty's impact in the net, which began as the No. 2 goalie that spring, was inspiring.
But at the same time, Buchanan's competition for playing time had just led the Dukes to their first national title in program history with an unblemished 14-0 record.
Oh, and she was a redshirt freshman at the time.
"It definitely motivated me seeing that, but on the flip side it's like, 'Oh, well she will be in front of me for four years,'" Buchanan said. "I pushed to start every year, obviously, but I think with that, I was pushing Molly and making her better. I think Molly made me better at the same time and we just balanced off of each other really well."
Dougherty never gave up that starting spot, playing 81 games for the Dukes, posting a .494 save percentage en route to a 59-15 record between the pipes during her illustrious career in Harrisonburg.
With Dougherty out of eligibility and now serving as an assistant at Princeton, the Dukes will have a new starter in goal for the first time in a while. With that comes pressure, but Buchanan, who's been waiting for her turn, now has the opportunity to impress.
"It's a process," Buchanan said of her time at JMU. "Being a Division I athlete, everyone wants to play, but that's not how it works. You gotta wait your time and do your job. Whatever that job is at the time, you've got to take it on."
Buchanan saw little action with Dougherty on the team, appearing in 18 games during those four years, accumulating 252 minutes of playing time compared to Dougherty's 3,358 minutes in that span.
In Buchanan's 18 appearances with the Dukes, she's posted a .504 save percentage with a 6.18 goals-against average.
While Buchanan pushed for the starting job behind the All-American, she quickly embraced the other parts of being a backup goalie. One of which was being a vocal supporter from the sideline.
Defender Mairead Durkin, named the American Athletic Conference Preseason Defensive Player of the Year this month, called Buchanan the team's "hype man."
Fellow defender Carolyn Thistlewaite echoed that.
"She was always able to find ways to bring energy," Thistlewaite said. "If there was a moment when we were on the field and it was low or we were trying to get out of a slump, she would bring us together and try to find ways to build us up."
Buchanan's infectious energy helped the Dukes on the field when they needed her most in the time she spent as the backup, but it was a role in which she excelled.
She embraced her job, trying to lift the team's spirits when they needed it. She watched as the Dukes made a trio of NCAA tournament appearances with Dougherty in the frame, but she stuck it out.
Buchanan never really thought about leaving the Dukes, calling the program "somewhere you want to stay, somewhere you want to be. … This is the place you want to be."
For JMU head coach Shelley Klaes, Buchanan's commitment to the program is unrivaled since she wasn't between the pipes consistently during her first four years.
"She's just got a tremendous enthusiasm about her," Klaes said. "She's incredibly hard working and incredibly loyal to the JMU program. Not entering the portal, taking her fifth year here at JMU, waiting her turn, showing that patience — I think that shows great resilience."
Replacing a high-level goalie like Dougherty is a tall task, but defender Rachel Matey thinks that Buchanan is up for the challenge.
"She came back to prove that she belongs at this level, which she does," Matey said. "I really love playing with Kat because she kind of matches my competitive energy and my tone, so it's going to be great."
During a recent practice, Matey and a few others talked about the differences between Buchanan and Dougherty in goal as they stretched. The conclusion they came to was simple: the hand each holds the stick with.
Dougherty was a righty, but Buchanan is left-handed, which can provide a different look for opposing attackers. But as Matey put it, "there's no different expectation for [Buchanan]."
Though the players didn't think there was a big difference between the two goalies, another noticeable thing unique to Buchanan's game is that she's aggressive.
Buchanan isn't afraid to step out of the crease to intercept passes or to push the ball up the field, which is a byproduct of her confidence and is a lot different from the shot-stopping Dougherty, who was comfortable staying near the goal.
"She's willing to go out there with confidence," Thistlewaite said of Buchanan. "It's really fun to be able to have an adjustment of going from Molly these past few years and now having Kat."
The adjustment will be something new for the Dukes' defenders in front of Buchanan, but the experienced group didn't anticipate that taking long, though the aggressive nature of Buchanan's play might cause some to hold their breath.
"It's fun, a little nerve wracking, but she knows what she's doing," Durkin said with a smile. "It's only nerve-racking because Molly wouldn't go down the field. Kat will literally go up to the 30-yard line, still have it in her stick, and try to dodge people."
But that part of Buchanan's game is something that she said helps her stay in tune with the action on the field and make a positive impact, especially if things aren't going well on a particular day.
"I think it's good for me to have both sides of things just because if I'm not really seeing the ball well one day or struggling to make the saves I'm supposed to be making, then I can try to find myself more present outside the crease," Buchanan said. "If I'm not making saves, I don't want to just stand there and be negative."
After years of waiting on the sideline, Buchanan has her opportunity to make a noticeable impact for the No. 12 Dukes, which open the season at No. 1 North Carolina on Saturday.
With a new season in front of her for Buchanan's final season of collegiate eligibility, the Dukes are excited about their new starter, and Klaes is at the top of the list.
"I think that she is going to be a great leader," Klaes said. "She loves the program. I just think she's going to thrive, so I'm excited to see her work through it."
