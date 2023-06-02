After 40 Years, JMU’s College World Series Run And Its Memories Still Resonate

For most of his childhood, Whit Babcock ran around Long Field at Mauck Stadium in Harrisonburg while he chased foul balls as James Madison hitters sprayed them into the seats and beyond.
Babcock’s father, Brad, became the Dukes’ head coach shortly after he was born and became one of the most successful managers in program history. But for Whit, the future Virginia Tech athletic director, roaming the park and hanging around the college players showed him that athletes could be role models.
And as he sat and watched the various players come through his father’s program, they were all larger than life — even though they weren’t the most talented players in the world. They weren’t a national brand in college baseball, but that didn’t matter to Whit.
“As a young boy, being a foul ball chaser, a bat boy and being around those teams, man, I thought they were the New York Yankees,” Babcock said. “It was a fun time.”
The Dukes might not have won 22 titles like the Bronx Bombers had up to that point, but the young ballplayer soon saw his father’s team reach the pinnacle of college baseball in 1983: the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.
This weekend marks the 40th anniversary of the Dukes’ lone appearance in the early-summer spectacle — which was born through a remarkable postseason journey that nearly everyone around the program remembered as if it were yesterday.
‘We’ve Got More Baseball’
Shortly after the Eastern College Athletic Conference tournament, where JMU was bounced before the championship game and settled for a third-place finish, the entire team disbanded and returned home for the summer.
Dukes starting catcher Steve Cullers drove back to Manassas and began to unpack before he decided to sit on the couch to visit with his parents. The phone rang shortly after, and his mother got up to answer it.
“Hey, it’s for you,” she said to Cullers, who got up and put the phone to his ear.
“We’ve got more baseball,” Brad Babcock said. “I need you back as quick as you can get back here.”
More baseball? As it turned out, the Dukes were one of the last teams selected into the 36-team NCAA Tournament field, so Babcock had to furiously get his team back together for practice the following day before JMU was set to depart for the Chapel Hill Regional.
While Cullers was on the couch, others looked for jobs after college, while only a few remained on campus for summer classes. And reliever Dave Pleasants had accepted a state department internship, which he soon delayed to rejoin the team for the NCAA Regional.
Once the entire team was back together, the Dukes didn’t have time to waste. They had a light practice that night before a whole training session the next day. After that, JMU boarded a bus for North Carolina and opened NCAA Tournament play a day later.
The quick turnaround caught most of the team off guard, but after thinking their season was already over, the Dukes, in a sense, were playing with house money — even if they barely made it into the program’s third NCAA tournament.
Some players knew the road to the College World Series, while others needed to learn about the path they were about to embark on.
“To be frank, I was a very uneducated person, as it relates to postseason college baseball playoffs at that moment. I can’t say I knew much about the College World Series,” Cullers said. “But all I knew was we just went from a rapid end of our season to all of a sudden we’ve got bonus baseball.”
‘We Kept Winning’
JMU was headed to Florida for a spring break tournament earlier in the season and stopped in Columbia, S.C., on the way.
With the Dukes near the University of South Carolina, JMU athletic director Dean Ehlers contacted the Gamecocks to see if the purple and gold could use their baseball facilities.
The answer wasn’t the one the Dukes were looking for, “Nope, we don’t want them on our field,” freshman right-handed pitcher Randy Foster recalled.
Instead, the Dukes practiced on an open grass field near South Carolina’s campus, where they took infield and outfield drills, among other things, to stay loose for the rest of the bus ride.
But when JMU arrived at the Chapel Hill Regional a few months later, the Dukes were set to face the Gamecocks for both teams’ opening games of the double-elimination tournament.
“As karma would have it, we played them on the opening night of the East Regional, and we annihilated them,” Foster said. “They didn’t know what hit them.”
The result was a 9-4 JMU win over the No. 2 team in the regional, which featured a breakout game from reserve infielder Jeff Urban, who went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and two RBI to propel the Dukes to the statement victory.
“That first game really set the tone for us, beating South Carolina pretty good,” said Phil Fritz, JMU’s leadoff hitter and second baseman for the entire postseason. “It was almost meant to be. We gelled at the right time, we just took it a game at a time and we kept winning.”
The momentum from the upset win over the Gamecocks carried into the rest of the four-game regional, during which the Dukes beat William and Mary, who had eliminated JMU in the ECAC tournament two weeks before.
So as JMU was celebrating the rivalry win over the Tribe, a game in which the Dukes used four pitchers, Babcock did something not many were expecting: named the starter for the next night against The Citadel — Foster, a freshman hurler that had tossed just 26 innings the entire season.
It caught Foster off guard, but Babcock tried to calm his young pitcher’s nerves as he was set to face the team that had just beaten No. 1 UNC, “Just get me four or five innings and I’ll get you some help,” Foster recalled Babcock telling him.
But Foster did more than give JMU 18 outs. Instead, he was on the mound for all 27 as he tossed a complete game with six strikeouts and allowed just two runs. That outing allowed the Dukes to preserve their entire bullpen and put JMU within one win of a College World Series appearance.
So each time Foster heard from Babcock after that day, which spanned the next 37 years until Babcock died in 2020, he reminded his former pitcher of the magnitude of his complete game performance.
“He always told me, ‘If it weren’t for that game, we would have never got to the World Series,’” Foster said. “It took me years down the road to realize how important that game was, not only to our team that year, but to the program.”
But that relationship between the two went beyond Foster’s no-quit attitude on the mound. When he dealt with lymphoma four years ago, Babcock equated his battle against cancer to throwing a complete game.
“’I don’t have any doubt in my mind that you’re going to do this,” Foster recalled his former coach telling him. “’If you finish up your chemotherapy the way you finished a game when you pitched, I don’t see any reason you can’t get through this. You’re a finisher.’”
Just like Foster finished the game against The Citadel emphatically, the Dukes did the same against Delaware in the regional final. JMU trailed into the ninth, but Tommy Estepp’s RBI single helped the Dukes edge the ECAC champs.
And when Cullers caught the final pitch from Andy Heintzleman that sent the Dukes to Omaha, he sprinted out to the mound to shake his reliever’s hand. By the time he turned around, the Dukes’ dugout had exploded with excitement — so did JMU President Ron Carrier, who was seated among the dozens wearing purple and gold in Chapel Hill.
JMU, which entered the regional as the unknown to South Carolina and The Citadel, left as the champions, and Cullers thought that was the best thing that could have happened.
“What ended up being the good news was we didn’t know anything about them and they didn’t know anything about us,” Cullers said. “And guess what, we got the best end of that bargain.”
For Urban, who went 9-for-14 in the four-game set to help lead JMU into the College World Series, it wasn’t on just one person’s shoulders. Instead, it was the group that did it.
“It was a consummate team effort,” Urban said. “It wasn’t like one guy carried us. It was one through nine, every pitcher — relievers and starters — just delivered.”
‘We Took A Left … And Kept Going’
When JMU arrived in Omaha, a gaggle of reporters met the Cinderella team on the tarmac as the Dukes set foot in the uncharted setting. The nationally unknown program to many caused reporters to wonder how the Dukes got that far in the NCAA Tournament.
So when a reporter asked Babcock just that, his response was full of his witty sense of humor.
“Coach, can you tell us how you got to Omaha?” a reporter asked.
“Yeah we took a left in Washington, D.C. and just kept going,” Babcock replied, which drew laughter from almost everyone within earshot of the response.
While it was the furthest the Dukes — or any Virginia school — had ever made it in the NCAA Tournament in history at that point, it wasn’t the first time JMU as a university made noise in the postseason.
The year before, JMU’s men’s basketball team beat Ohio State in the opening round of the Big Dance, which set a date with phenom Michael Jordan and No. 1 North Carolina. The Tar Heels won that one 52-50 and eventually won the national championship, but the big stage wasn’t entirely new for JMU as a university.
In Omaha, the Dukes felt like they belonged with the other teams there: Alabama, Arizona State, Maine, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Stanford, and Texas. Among those teams were future Major Leaguers, including Barry Bonds (ASU), Barry Larkin (UM), Chris Sabo (UM), Roger Clemens (UT), and Calvin Schiraldi (UT).
But even with the would-be Hall of Fame talent in the same place as the Dukes, JMU still felt it belonged and played freely — even if it was viewed as the underdog. Part of that confidence stemmed from the fact that they didn’t pay attention to the highly-touted recruits on the other teams.
“We didn’t know what we didn’t know,” Urban said. “We just went and played baseball and being the underdog probably played into our favor.”
“It hit home later on, years down the road when you realized the players that were there at the time,” Foster said. “We just knew it was the best college baseball that there was. We didn’t realize that there was Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, other future big names.”
JMU didn’t face Bonds or Clemens that week, but the Dukes did open the College World Series with Texas, who sent its No. 2 pitcher, Schiraldi, out to the mound. The future six-year MLB veteran was practically unhittable with his low to mid-90s fastball.
The Dukes mustered five hits off the right-hander, who went the distance with five strikeouts and just two walks as Texas used an eight-run eighth to win 12-0 in JMU’s College World Series debut.
Foster, the freshman, was on the mound in the eighth, and though he was knocked around for seven runs — six earned — in 1.1 innings, he managed to strike out Texas slugger Jose Tolentino, who led the team in home runs, twice.
“I knew I was good enough to compete with them,” Foster said. “But I was nervous. I didn’t have the experience on the big level like that. I was definitely good enough, but I lost it. … But I didn’t feel over intimidated by it. We were just outplayed. As a group, we weren’t as good.”
But two days later, JMU had an opportunity to make history and record its first win in Omaha against Stanford, the No. 3 team in the country, in an elimination game.
And in that one, JMU held the lead. Cullers singled in the third inning and scored as Estepp reached on a fielding error.
Cullers, who scored the only run for JMU in the College World Series, was also the only player from a Virginia school to score a run until the University of Virginia’s 2014 run — the ‘Hoos finished second to Vanderbilt and scored 17 runs in their four games in Omaha.
“That’s my shining light,” Cullers said. “I was the first Virginia player to ever score a run in the College World Series. And for a long period of time, I was the only one.”
The Dukes’ bout with the Cardinal was much closer than their contest with the Longhorns, but JMU ran out of offense in the later innings, and Stanford plated three runs to send the purple and gold back to Harrisonburg.
And in a contest that JMU limited its opponent to five hits but allowed seven walks, it left the Dukes feeling like it was a winnable game.
“I think we were more disappointed from the Stanford game because we didn’t play our best and we could have competed a little bit better in that game,” Fritz said. “And we could have won that game.”
Though the Dukes left Omaha without a win, the opportunity to play with the nation’s best teams didn’t go over their heads. As various players reflected on the experience, they all had the same experience — and it was one that Babcock had envisioned shortly after the eliminating loss.
“It’s an honor to come play with teams of this caliber,” Babcock said after the Stanford loss. “... The players played as hard as they could. Every player on this team feels he was part of a team that went further than any JMU team ever.”
For Cullers, the lone Duke with a run, it was a whirlwind experience, but one he said he wouldn’t change.
“I was just along for the ride, for the most part,” Cullers said. “That’s exactly what it was. And as short lived as it was, I can’t imagine I could have made anything more out of it personally, as far as the experience.”
But as Babcock reflected on the Dukes’ trip to the College World Series, he was already moved on to the next season.
And there was an important virtue that came from it. The trip could help with recruiting, but an appearance in Omaha doesn’t guarantee a team wins in the following seasons.
“It’s not going to win games for us when the season begins,” Babcock said at the time, “but it will look good in the brochure.”
The Dukes have yet to make a trip back to the pinnacle of college baseball since, but the 1983 team still resides on the team’s game notes and the left field wall padding at Veterans Memorial Park, just as Babcock imagined.
