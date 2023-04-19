After a full season of starting alongside each other for the first time, James Madison linebackers Jailin Walker and Taurus Jones have a particular confidence that oozes as they speak.
They’re not shy anymore. Instead, they’re polished and unafraid.
Talking with the media, the two are direct and comfortable. On the field, it’s even more apparent as both have taken a step to lead the Dukes’ defense alongside seventh-year defensive end Isaac Ukwu.
But this approach and mindset from Jones and Walker isn’t something that they displayed as openly a year ago. For starters, they had big shoes to fill as JMU made the move to the FBS and the Sun Belt Conference.
Injuries plagued Jones, a redshirt junior, during his first two seasons on the field in Harrisonburg and when he played, it was in a special teams role for four games late in the season in 2021
Walker, a former high school running back, was also a special teams standout in his freshman season with two veteran linebackers — Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey and Kelvin Azanama — in front of him.
But the situation changed for both Jones and Walker last season. Azanama graduated, so it was clear Jones would have an opportunity to make an impact during spring ball. For Walker, now a junior, the path was slightly different.
The Richmond native wasn’t working with the starting unit since Tucker-Dorsey, a staple of the Dukes’ defense, appeared to be staying at JMU with his COVID year of eligibility in spring practice — until he entered the transfer portal last May.
Once that happened, it was Walker’s job to lose and Dukes coach Curt Cignetti made it known rather quickly as he tweeted a photo of the young linebacker soon after Tucker-Dorsey entered the portal — he later ended up at Texas.
Though neither of them had started a game with the Dukes before, it didn’t take long for them to get comfortable.
In JMU’s third game last fall, a 32-28 come-from-behind win at Appalachian State, Walker had the game-turning interception that set up the Dukes’ final touchdown in the fourth quarter.
His immediate impact showed to himself that he could step into Tucker-Dorsey’s spot.
“The biggest thing I learned about myself was I could take a role and step up and be that guy when I’m needed to,” Walker said. “I can sacrifice what I have and be one of the guys.”
And Jones, well, he didn’t make a flashy play, per say, instead he was one of the most consistent defensive players for JMU. The Portsmouth native led the team with 82 tackles last fall, 19 more than the next closest player (Walker).
And that proved to him that he belonged.
“Last year, I really just learned that I can do what I’ve been doing my whole life,” said Jones, a second-team All-Sun Belt selection last fall. “Really just knowing that I’ve got the same ability and being confident that I can do what I do.”
With a year of starting experience under their belts, this offseason and spring practice was devoted to the little things for Jones and Walker.
Jones worked on his hand placement and refined the basic linebacker skills, while Walker added 10 pounds of muscle and said he feels faster on the field.
The two worked with one another for much of the offseason. They lifted, watched film and improved their motor skills together. Another commonality? Neither one was satisfied with being complacent after leading JMU to a top-five defense in the country.
“I had a pretty good season last year, but there’s always work to improve on,” Jones said. “Watching film and the plays that I left out there and really trying to capitalize on that this spring and upcoming fall.”
Walker thinks the added weight will help him get off blocks quicker and tackle more efficiently, but another step in his development is diagnosing what an offense is going to run before a play.
“That will be a great attribute to my game,” Walker said. “I’ve been working on seeing the plays before they happen, like pre snap.”
He said he wanted to work on that this offseason and more over the summer, but Walker was good at that last season. The most noticeable example came in his interception at App State, where they ran the same play earlier in the game, a screen over the middle. So when Walker saw the Mountaineers line up in the same formation, he knew it was coming.
Walker had seen it on film and once earlier in the game, so the interception became automatic for the young linebacker.
And as Walker has continued to study the game, reading offenses has started to become almost second-nature.
“It comes a little bit easier [now] with having more reps and time to actually do the plays,” Walker said. “I feel like it has become a lot easier. The game is starting to slow down a bit.”
This spring, Cignetti said he didn’t have to worry about what Jones and Walker did on the field. Instead, they’re expected to do what is supposed to be done — and they’ve done it at a high level.
“Jailin, he’s pretty much going to do the right thing out there,” Cignetti said. “And Tarurus, he has so much athleticism, made a lot of big plays. [They’re] two good players.”
Jones and Walker have called each other brothers in the past and they worked their way up JMU’s depth chart almost in sync. The duo has also virtually locked up the starting spots in the middle of the Dukes’ defense for the second-straight season as JMU closes spring practice on Saturday.
But that doesn’t mean the competitive spirit doesn’t exist between the two linebackers. Instead, their confidence has only grown, which has blossomed into a battle between each other in practice.
Neither of them wants to be shown up by the other and they’ve made that known.
“We really compete against each other,” Jones said of Walker. “You see, our play style is kind of similar, we both make plays. That’s because if I see him making a play, then I try making a play too because I already know that he’s going to try to talk trash to me. So, I just try to make it a little bit more than him.”
