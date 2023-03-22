It’s a question he’s been asked a lot: Why keep playing football?
For Sam Kidd, who had three season-ending injuries during his six years at James Madison, the surgeries don’t define who he is as a player. Instead, he believes he’s grown stronger after each one.
And the ability to pursue a chance to play football at the professional level is something that he thought he could chase after.
“I feel like I’ve got more in me,” Kidd said. “Each time, I get a little bit farther, a little bit stronger, a little bit better and I believe God’s got a plan. … Just put in the work.”
The former walk-on safety underwent shoulder surgeries during the 2019 season and the 2021 spring campaign before he needed a third after he suffered another injury against Marshall this past fall.
His most recent surgery was the one that cut his collegiate career short and had him in a sling during the Dukes’ senior day activities in the season finale against Coastal Carolina. He donned his No. 33 jersey with black sunglasses as he stood on the sideline and watched JMU win the Sun Belt Conference East Division title.
But as he watched from the sidelines, Kidd admitted that he didn’t lose confidence in his ability to return to the field – again.
“As much as it was terrible watching the games because I couldn’t play, I knew one day I would be stronger and I would get back,” Kidd said. “That’s how I approached the situation.”
He also admitted that he wasn’t in a great headspace following his third surgery, but used his past experiences with the operation to push through and recover.
“It does put you in a dark spot, it’s tough,” Kidd said. “When you get surgery, strength goes away, you don’t feel great, you don’t look great. It’s just one day at a time. I’ve learned that from the past and that’s how I approached this time, too.
Without any more collegiate eligibility, Kidd wasn’t sure whether or not he wanted to pursue the NFL at first. But when he thought more about it, he decided to go for it.
And in his spot, where he was recently removed from his third shoulder surgery, it wasn’t going to be an easy task. Kidd decided to take it one day at a time to improve “just one percent every day.”
By the time January rolled around, Kidd was determined to be ready for JMU’s pro day to show what he could do in front of the NFL scouts, so he went to the Trench Academy in Tampa, Fla., to rehab his shoulder and train for the drills.
His routine in Florida was an 11-hour day full of lifting, running and rehab to push himself back onto the football field again. He also worked out with defensive backs coach Glenn Ford for position specific improvements.
But while he was in Florida, he took up yoga to help with his physical body, but also his mental approach during his training.
“Ms. Barbra, who was doing it with us, she was the real deal,” Kidd said with a laugh. “It was tough. It was hard. … That will become part of my routine for sure.”
When Kidd arrived back in Harrisonburg for JMU’s pro day on Monday afternoon, he didn’t appear to be a player that had suffered his third season-ending injury. Instead, he stood out.
Kidd had the second-fastest three cone (7.01), the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash (4.64) and the seventh-highest vertical jump (35 inches) among the 13 players that participated in the event.
After he injured his shoulder for the third time, Kidd didn’t know if he would ever step back on the field at Bridgeforth Stadium, but he was able to one more time in front of the NFL scouts.
But Kidd, a player that logged 112 tackles with eight tackles for a loss and an interception at JMU, the time he spent to battle back from his injuries is something that he can use in everyday life, not just football.
“That doesn’t just go for football, I think that goes for life,” Kidd said. “Any adversity that you’re put up against, it’s all about how you handle it. And I just like to duck my head, be patient and stay the course. That’s what I’ve learned and that’s how I go about it.”
