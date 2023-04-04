During James Madison’s spring practices to this point, there’s been a competitive fire that burns between the offense and the defense when they line up against each other.
And for junior linebacker Taurus Jones, who said he might be chirping at other players sometimes, there’s one goal during each session for the defensive unit: “Beat them bad every day.”
How’s that going? Well, Jones wasn’t afraid to back down.
“Today was pretty good,” Jones said with a laugh last week after JMU’s fourth day of spring ball.
Jones is one of eight starters from last year’s defense, which led the Sun Belt in multiple statistical categories, that’s back for the upcoming season. The Dukes have the seventh-most returning production on the defensive side of the ball in the FBS, which might pay dividends in a tough conference schedule this fall.
JMU held five opponents to 14 or fewer points while controlling the ground game, and Jones led the way, doing it in his first year as a starter.
The Portsmouth native led the Dukes with 82 total tackles last fall with 10.5 tackles for a loss, a sack, an interception, two forced fumbles, and a pair of fumble recoveries. That came after Jones played in just four games the year before and missed the 2020-21 season due to injury.
So for Jones, an FCS recruit when he signed with the Dukes out of high school, it was trial by fire, with his debut season in the middle of the JMU defense coming against FBS competition.
But even though that was the case, he quickly realized that it was football, no matter what conference or division the opposing team came from.
“Last year, I learned that I can do what I’ve been doing my whole life because I didn’t play for a few years before then,” Jones said. “Knowing that I’ve got the same ability, being confident that I can do what I can do.”
After the Dukes boasted the top defense in the Sun Belt and one of the best across the entire FBS landscape, Jones and JMU are determined to build off last fall.
“More of the same from last year,” Jones said. “We want to lead every category; rushing, passing total defense, all that — we want to be No. 1. We wasn’t too far off it last year, but it’s a new year, new challenge.”
The Dukes had the second-best rushing defense in the FBS, trailing just Georgia, who dominantly won the national championship. After those two teams, the next closest defense allowed almost 10 more rushing yards a contest.
JMU was also the best in first-down defense (allowed 152 total), second in tackles for a loss (8.6 per game), fourth in total sacks (3.45 per game), and sixth in third-down defense (28.4% conversion rate) in the FBS last fall.
That was a good start for JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, but he said he wants to focus on taking away big plays, which hurt the Dukes in losses at Georgia Southern and Louisville. But even though that’s the case, he’s still happy to see his defense moving around the field well with young pieces as a handful of injured defensive players are sitting out this spring.
“I think the defense was good against the run,” Cignetti said. “We want to limit explosive plays through the air better than we did last year. … We’ve made some scheme tweaks, which everybody does, in all three phases. But they’re out there flying around like they always do.”
JMU’s stout defense also helped minimize the effect that the Dukes’ 20 turnovers could have had in a game as they made stops in short field situations and forced 24 takeaways — 13 fumble recoveries and 11 interceptions — themselves to keep the purple and gold in the positive of turnover margin.
And Cignetti quickly pointed out how well the defense did in those situations last fall.
“When a competitor is down or their back’s against the wall, they step up,” Cignetti said. “Our defense did a great job of that last season.”
But as JMU tries to recreate its defensive dominance from a year ago, it won’t be any easier than it was last fall.
Instead, Jones thinks it might actually be more difficult to do it with the Dukes’ conference mates knowing what to expect in the fall.
“It ain’t gonna be easy,” Jones said. “It’s probably going to be harder than last year because people were probably sleeping on us last year. Now we’ve shown that we can compete at the FBS level and it should be harder.”
With that in mind, Jones said his unit is taking spring practice with the approach to get better at every moment that it can, which means they’re not going lightly against JMU’s offense.
“When we’re between these white lines, we’re not teammates anymore at that point,” Jones said. “We want to win every period, every rep, every single thing, honestly.”
It’s not a secret, either. The offense knows it’s coming, even if they’re amid a four-way quarterback battle this spring.
But Jones thinks the daily competition will improve both units when the season rolls around in September.
“We talk about that in the locker room,” Jones said. “If we think that we’re the best and our offense thinks that they’re the best in those 12 games that we’re out there against somebody else, then there’s no way that they can beat us. It’s that simple.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.