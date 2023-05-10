Avery Pinder wasn’t sure whether or not she wanted to keep playing collegiate softball after she finished her fourth year at Division III Bridgewater College last spring.
She had another year of eligibility left from the COVID-19 pandemic, but a part of her thought it might have been the end of her softball career. That’s until she worked at a James Madison summer camp.
Pinder wasn’t necessarily looking for an opportunity, but working at the Dukes’ summer camps allowed her to get to know JMU’s coaching staff and for them to know her better, too.
So when she reached out to see if they needed a player for the 2023 campaign, it wasn’t something JMU coach Loren LaPorte was going into blind, even though she’d never seen Pinder play live at Bridgewater.
LaPorte knew the type of person that Pinder was and was able to talk with Bridgewater coach Megan Pleskovic about the outfielder.
Soon enough, Pinder transferred to JMU for her final year of collegiate eligibility, even though at one point, she didn’t know if she actually wanted to play again. But after being around a diamond for practically her entire life, walking away from the sport wasn’t in her mind after thinking about it.
“I didn’t feel content just leaving the game,” Pinder said.
Pinder’s path to Division I softball was different than most, even though her goal as a young softball player was to play at the highest collegiate level. But coming out of Poquoson High School, things didn’t work out that way.
Instead, she went to Bridgwater and Pinder starred for the Eagles in the process. She batted .322 with 70 runs scored and 75 stolen bases in her four seasons there as a slap hitter and utilized her speed to her advantage.
The Toano native said she loved the experience at the D-III level, but in a household where her father, Chris, and older brothers, Chase and Chad, all played Division I baseball, it was always the dream.
“It just kind of runs in the family,” Pinder said. “And it’s been a goal of mine ever since.”
Since she’s been at JMU, Pinder has been a mainstay in the outfield and hasn’t missed a game. The pivotal spot in the Dukes’ outfield wasn’t handed to Pinder, but she earned the chance to show off her athleticism and speed, which has helped JMU win games this spring.
“I think she’s done such a good job at filling her role, exactly what we need in the outfield,” LaPorte said. “The balls and the range that she has, she’s come up with some big-time catches that have been game-saving.”
Taking a transfer from the D-III level isn’t unheard of, but the move was something LaPorte could relate to. The Dukes’ sixth-year coach spent her collegiate playing career at Roanoke, an Old Dominion Athletic Conference foe.
LaPorte gets it. She knows the difference between the two levels, a lot of which is seen at the plate. The pitchers at the D-I level are different, especially in the Sun Belt Conference, which has four of the top arms in the entire country playing each weekend.
Pinder’s batting numbers don’t jump off the page — .259 average with four doubles, a triple, seven RBI and 16 runs scores — but in the nine spot, that’s all LaPorte needs from her. That and her best effort, both of which Pinder has brought with her.
“We knew that the transition was going to be hard for her offensively,” LaPorte said, “but she’s given us all that she has and that’s all I can ask for as a coach.”
But with Pinder’s move from Bridgewater to JMU, a program littered with older talent around the field and in the locker room, she fit in perfectly, even if her stay is only for one year.
“She is a fantastic kid and has great relationships,” LaPorte said. “It’s hard coming in being a fifth-year senior and coming into a program like ours, she’s done a good job at staying in her lane as a senior, but also being a leader. And a lot of people look up to her.”
Pinder’s smooth transition from D-III to D-I isn’t a surprise to Pleskovic.
“She’s somebody that really grows in the situation she’s in and those around her,” Pleskovic said. “And yeah, she’s really ran with it. The role she’s in is really amazing, she’s really taken off.”
Outside of playing at the higher level with harder competition, there’s another difference that Pinder had embraced: the travel.
At Bridgwater, there were days the Eagles would play a doubleheader and return home. But at JMU, that’s not a common occurrence. Instead, Pinder has enjoyed playing in the different stadiums around the country, including at a couple Atlantic Coast Conference venues — NC State and Virginia.
So as Pinder laces up her cleats and puts on a JMU uniform each game, sometimes she can’t put it into words what the experience means to her. She dreamt of playing at the D-I level for her entire childhood and watched as her older brothers play at Clemson and Virginia Tech, respectively, before launching their professional baseball careers.
Now with the chance to extend her own playing career one more season, it’s been almost a storybook ending for her, “It has been living the dream, honestly,” Pinder said.
“This experience, sometimes I get speechless with it because of where I’m at right now. I never thought I would be here,” Pinder said. “Being with this group of girls and this coaching staff, it’s eye-opening and I get to see it from where I’ve always wanted to be. Being here is an incredible experience.”
