Even with the loss of veteran power forward Justin Amadi to the NCAA transfer portal last week, James Madison is gaining a good picture of what the 2023-24 roster should look like, despite ostensibly having two scholarships left to fill.
The Dukes have landed three transfers of their own this spring — gaining commitments from Robert Morris guard Michael Green III, Boston College big man TJ Bickerstaff and Colorado swingman Quincy Allen.
The trio should come in and make an immediate impact on Mark Byington’s team, and the addition of Bickerstaff, who should get major minutes in the post, may have contributed to Amadi’s decision to leave after initially deciding to return to JMU following a junior season in which his minutes played, scoring average and rebounding totals all dropped significantly.
The incoming talent is optimistic about where the Dukes are heading, with both Bickerstaff and Green suggesting JMU’s goal should be nothing short of winning the Sun Belt Conference.
“With my experience, I’m willing to do whatever our team needs from me every night,” Green said. “I’m here coming to JMU to do whatever it takes to win games and lead this team to a Sun Belt championship.”
Amadi became the third JMU player to enter the portal this offseason, joining guards Terell Strickland and Tyree Ihenacho.
While the Dukes officially have two scholarships left to fill, a fourth transfer commitment may be in the works, and a source close to the JMU program said the coaching staff is more or less operating as though they have one scholarship to fill.
JMU has evaluated and recruited dozens of transfers, but a name that has consistently been linked to the Dukes is College of Charleston guard Raekwon Horton. The 6-6 swingman played two seasons with the Cougars and averaged 5.4 points per game last season, making him the seventh-leading scorer on a Charleston team that won 31 games and spent much of the season in the AP Top 25.
Horton has visited the Dukes and recently posted photos of himself in a JMU uniform on social media but has yet to announce a commitment to any school.
To fill the 13th spot on the roster, JMU could look at a similar path as a year ago, when in May, the Dukes’ focus shifted away from the transfer portal and toward the high school ranks.
With many players still taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, fewer scholarships are available for high school recruits. Last year that left talented players such as rising JMU sophomores Xavier Brown and Brycen Blaine unsigned late in their senior years.
The Dukes snatched up both players as they dominated AAU competitions and Brown is expected to compete with Green for the starting point guard job next season.
“It’s a tough time for high school players,” Byington said. “There are a lot of guys who are Division I players or would be in another year that just don’t have the offers and you can sometimes get kids who you might not have otherwise. That worked out for us last year with Xavier and Bryce.”
The nature of high school recruiting and the focus of many high-major programs on immediate impact transfers could allow the Dukes to aim high on high school recruits such as Jordan Burks, a 6-10 guard from Florida who decommitted from Ole Miss following a coaching change and remains uncommitted.
