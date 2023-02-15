After an almost 400-mile bus ride back from Coastal Carolina, James Madison coach Mark Byington poked fun at his back spasming on Saturday and Sunday from constant travel.
The 46-year-old head man and his squad returned home after playing four straight road games over the course of two weeks and by looking farther back on the schedule, that’s seven of the last 10 away from the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
That’s a lot of mileage through the air and by bus, but the Dukes return home with the final four games of the regular season in Harrisonburg in front of the purple and gold clad fanbase, which begins against Old Dominion on Thursday night.
“I’m going to give my back a chance to heal and I’m sure the guys will too,” Byington said with a smile. “Travel’s tough. It’s part of it, you deal with it. And we don’t have any more true road games. … We’re thankful for no more travel.”
Before JMU embarked on the four-game road trip, Byington said the quartet of games were going to be “extremely difficult” and were important in the race for a top-four seed in the Sun Belt Conference tournament at the end of the month.
The result? A trio of road wins, which doubled the Dukes’ victories away from home in conference play after they beat ODU, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina over the course of the past two weeks. The lone loss came at Georgia Southern, falling 76-73 after failing to get a shot off on the final possession.
Those three wins helped keep JMU’s double-bye hopes alive, sitting fourth in the conference, one game back from creating a three-way tie for second.
But as Byington reflected on the time away from home, he said almost any team in the country would take the result the Dukes had — except for say No. 1 Alabama, he joked.
“Three of the four on the road was a good feat,” Byington said. “And we’ve been a good road team all year. We’ve won six conference road games and that gives us a chance. … We need a lot of different things coming down the stretch here, but I do like where we are at this point.”
Byington’s comfortability with where the Dukes are at now is for good reason since JMU leads the Sun Belt with eight road wins for the entire season — six of which have come during conference play.
The key to winning on the road, which Byington doesn’t want to change with the Dukes returning home, is made up of three variables: limiting turnovers to less than 12, winning the rebound margin and holding the other team under 40 percent from the field.
Of the three wins on the road, the Dukes held App State and Coastal Carolina to less than 40 percent for the contest and allowed ODU to shoot 44 percent, but the Dukes were efficient from the field in that one with a 53.7 percent clip.
As Byington soon pointed out, it was the Dukes’ defense that was key to the road wins, which might have been overshadowed by JMU’s hot shooting during non-conference play. But the conference's most efficient defense, according to KenPom, has been integral for the Dukes.
“None of those things, except for turnovers, is an offensive thing,” Byington said. “Everything is kind of dictated on making your best defensive effort.”
Byington knows that defense will still be needed at home, but he’s looking forward to playing in front of the raucous crowd off of University Boulevard.
The Dukes have commanded large crowds, helped by packed student sections, in their last couple of home games, including the most recent one, a 58-45 win over UL-Monroe on Jan. 28 with 6,429 in attendance.
JMU’s faithful, plus the pep band, have been the difference for the Dukes since they returned from winter break. While the students were gone, JMU lost back-to-back home games, the lone to losses in conference play inside the AUBC.
Byington said the energy wasn’t the same in the building during that stretch, but he said the students have helped bring the arena to life right away, which may rattle opposing teams.
As the page turns to the final homestand of the season — hosting ODU, Louisiana, Marshall and Georgia State — before jetting down to Pensacola, Fla., for the conference tournament, Byington is eager to have his squad play well and take momentum into the postseason.
“I know they impact the game, I know how important they are,” Byington said of the crowd. “I hope those are in the rearview mirror and we don’t lose any more because I anticipate them being loud and supportive in this homestand.”
