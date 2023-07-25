NEW ORLEANS, La. — Before he took the stage inside the Sheraton New Orleans ballroom, Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill set the tone of the day with a simple theme: “The Sun Belt is rising.”
It started with a pre-recorded video that showcased some of the conference’s success a year ago through a poem. Once he stood behind the podium, that message continued.
Gill, entering his fifth year as commissioner of the league, displayed his excitement for how the 2022 season went, which included the addition of the four new teams: Marshall, James Madison, Southern Miss and Old Dominion.
“The conference’s chancellors, presidents and athletic directors thoughtfully assembled a conference with compelling matchups, passionate fan bases, winning football traditions and competitive teams,” Gill said. “And we all rise together.”
Not only did the expanded set of teams help create more regional rivalries, something the conference prides itself on, but it also led to a productive 2022 campaign.
“The expansion process began with our current members at the time expressing their commitment to the Sun Belt and ended with four exceptional schools joining those 10,” Gill said. “This recognition by 14 outstanding schools that the Sun Belt is rising resulted in what may have been the best season in the history of the Sun Belt.”
Last season included four Power Five wins in a two-week span, including ODU’s win over Virginia Tech and App State’s win at Texas A&M. In addition to that, the league’s top three teams — JMU, Troy and South Alabama — combined to win 31 games last fall.
But as Gill spoke about last season, he continued to highlight how the league “is rising.”
Gill noted the conference’s 50-percent increase in All-American honorees and the seven teams that appeared in a bowl game, a new league record. The Sun Belt also saw a 100-percent increase in television viewership from 2021 to 2022, which led to 35 million viewers in total.
And in a time where realignment continues to shuffle other Group of Five leagues around, Gill said the Sun Belt isn’t planning on adding any more teams in the near future.
“We are really happy with our membership,” Gill said. “Fourteen teams is perfect for us. … We feel really good about where we are. We don’t have plans to expand. That being said, college athletics moves fast, so there are a lot of external factors that impact decisions.”
As Gill continued to talk about the success of the Sun Belt, he did call for a “Congressional solution” to name, image and likeness and the issues that revolve around it.
“We need a solution that brings transparency to the marketplace and provide a package of consumer protections to student-athletes and their families from sometimes illegitimate, fraudulent offers that result in harm and do not benefit the student-athletes,” Gill said.
But for Gill, the Sun Belt has been successful over the more than two decades that it has sponsored football and his expectations haven’t changed about being one of the best FBS conferences in the country.
And he wasn’t shy about saying it out loud.
“We expect to be the best non-autonomy conference and earn a spot in a New Year’s Day bowl or College Football Playoff,” Gill said. “Those are the ultimate goals each season and we will not shy away from those expectations.”
