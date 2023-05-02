Each time Matt Leikus delivered a breaking ball, the pitch danced eloquently, and by the time it reached the plate, it took a nosedive into the artificial playing surface at Virginia Tech's English Field last week.
The James Madison right-handed reliever made Clay Grady look silly with an off-balance cut at a pitch that bounced into Dukes catcher Jason Schiavone's glove in the sixth inning.
He also froze Eddie Eisert, a former NC State transfer, with the same pitch — just this time, it was up in the zone and painted the outside corner in the following frame.
Leikus, a rarely-used reliever, cruised through the Hokies' batting order for much of his career-high four innings on the mound during JMU's midweek loss at Virginia Tech.
But it was a long road to that moment for the Lutherville, Md., native, who underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2020.
Not only did Leikus have to recover from an operation that most pitchers fear, but he also dealt with a global pandemic and was set to enter his first year of college.
"It was during a good time and a bad time," Leikus said. "A couple guys here had some injuries and I feel like it's kind of nice to be around your good friends. But yeah, [it's] figuring it out day by day and cherishing the little things."
After his Tommy John surgery, Leikus had to ease his way back into pitching. The injury usually sidelines a Major League pitcher for close to 18 months, but collegiate pitchers don't have the luxury of time on their side.
So when he returned to the mound for his freshman campaign last spring, it was going to take time for his pitches to be entirely back to where they were before the surgery.
JMU pitching coach Jimmy Jackson said he reminded Leikus of that, even though the right-hander only tossed two innings in a pair of appearances last spring.
"I kept reminding him all of last year, 'Hey, I know you're not pitching. I know you're struggling. But next year is when it should all come together,'" Jackson said. "That's when your [velocity] should get back to where it was. But he genuinely is one of the hardest workers you'll ever see, so I just think good things come to the guys that work."
This spring has been different for Leikus. He's made five appearances — three of which have come since mid-April.
The difference in time on the mound as of late isn't necessarily because of the Tommy John recovery, but it's also to do with his improved fastball command. Leikus had always been a pitcher with dominant breaking balls — a curveball and slider — but he struggled to find his spots with his fastball.
"From a pitching standpoint, that was the thing that stood out to us," Jackson said. "His breaking stuff could get college hitters out, even when he was in high school. It just always came down to his fastball command that was holding him back from more innings."
Jackson and Leikus worked on the fastball command for most of the year to make him an effective pitcher on the mound. And once Leikus had it nailed down to the point where he could find his location to both left-handed and right-handed batters, he started to rise up the bullpen's depth chart.
Now the sophomore has put himself in a spot that JMU can turn to in relief. And when he wants to throw his dominant off-speed pitches, Leikus can shake off Jackson's pitch calls to get to the one he wants.
Leikus changed the pitch four to five times against Virginia Tech, Jackson said, and he added to his strikeout total in the process. With the confidence that Leikus has, Jackson thinks he is primed to continue his rise through the bullpen.
"He always has full conviction in what he's throwing," Jackson said. "That's why I think he's one of our next up-and-coming guys because he's got legitimate pro off-speed pitches coming out of the 'pen. To be honest, he's probably the best we've had with breaking stuff since [2019 draft pick] Shelton Perkins."
Leikus' plus-breaking balls helped get him out of trouble against the Hokies and had the highly-touted hitters looking confused for most of the night. But when he needed to, Leikus could pump a fastball into the zone, which was near 90 mph, but appeared faster in the box after he tossed his effective curveball or slider.
As Leikus moved through the Virginia Tech order with ease, he stayed in the game. After he got through the first inning of work, he matched his career-high. By the time he worked through the second, he had matched all of last season's innings. And when Leikus was pulled after four innings, he surpassed his entire season total this spring in one outing.
With it being the longest he'd pitched in a game since before the COVID-19 pandemic, Leikus sat in the dugout and tried to think about everything except the game to mentally keep himself as fresh as possible.
"Just finding a way to not focus on the game," Leikus said. "I feel like I can tire myself out and go in there thinking too much about the last pitch or inning. Just looking at my notes from the game and just sitting there focused, trying to get your mind off of it, honestly."
Yes, he got in trouble in his final inning and allowed three runs, but JMU coach Marlin Ikenberry liked what he saw from his promising young reliever — four innings with two hits allowed, six strikeouts, three walks, and the trio of runs.
"It was exciting for us when you have a guy like that do what he did, striking out six." Ikenberry said. "I was really proud of how he competed. … Leikus was a bright spot of our pitching staff [against Virginia Tech]."
But for Leikus, a pitcher that didn't see much action in his first season with the Dukes, it's about taking advantage of an opportunity.
He isn't far removed from watching from the bullpen, so Leikus doesn't want to take it for granted each time he enters a game.
And when he recovered from Tommy John, Leikus looked forward to practicing each day. Just because he has increased playing time now doesn't mean that's changed.
"Honestly, it's just cherishing the little things," Leikus said. "Every opportunity, not taking it for granted. I love being out there at practice, for me, it gets me through my day every day. I look forward to it every day. I get to go out there with my best friends and have great support."
