After making her collegiate debut against Chattanooga in James Madison's season opener, freshman pitcher Kylah Berry had to wait almost a month for her next appearance in the circle.
She had pitched two innings in relief and allowed one run on one hit with four walks against the Mocs. But after that, Berry had to wait her turn for another chance to pitch.
"It was really hard, but I knew that it wasn't my moment to come into the games," Berry said. "I had to remember that this isn't for me, it's for everyone and having a selfless mindset that they're getting the job done or it's not your time."
While Berry was waiting in the wings for an opportunity, the rest of JMU's pitching staff, who had collegiate experience before this season, was getting the job done for the Dukes.
As she was patient in the dugout during games, Berry said she showed up to practice each day determined to grow as a pitcher to be ready for her next appearance in the circle.
Being the lone freshman on JMU's dynamic pitching staff had difficulties early on, and Berry said it wasn't easy initially. But as the season progressed, it became easier for her to pitch.
"At first I think it was a little bit intimidating being the freshman pitcher on staff because you have all these girls that are so experienced," Berry said. "But I feel like I've definitely, over time, built confidence to know that I'm just as good as anyone that's on the field and we're all working together to get this one goal done – winning as many games as possible."
After sitting in the dugout for almost a month between appearances, Berry pitched 4.2 innings in relief against Purdue on March 4, where she allowed two runs – one earned – on four hits with two walks and her first three strikeouts of her collegiate career.
For Berry, that pitching appearance lifted some of the weight off her shoulders as she entered the game.
"It was one of the best moments ever to be able to get the ball and just go out there," Berry said.
The next day, she started against North Carolina and went six innings with five runs allowed – three earned – on nine hits with two walks and a career-high eight strikeouts, and she earned the win, the first of her career.
Then in her most recent appearance against Coppin State on Friday afternoon, Berry tossed 4.2 innings of no-hit relief with just two walks and seven strikeouts to receive her second win in as many games.
Those three appearances, all within six days of each other, displayed Berry's versatility with the ball in her hand for the Dukes. She's approached each game this season with the mindset that she might pitch in relief, whether to settle a game down or switch up what the opposing batters are seeing in the box.
"I feel like my role, I'm always ready for any game," Berry said. "I'm always warming up for every game. I'm here to support whoever's pitching and starting. I feel like I'm just there to be a part of the arsenal."
For JMU head coach Loren LaPorte, Berry's ability to be ready whenever she's needed in the circle helps strengthen the Dukes' pitching staff.
"She has a lot of movement and having command over that movement has been the most important thing for her," LaPorte said of Berry. "I think she's just getting confident. That UNC win was a big win for her and she just came out and threw a no-hitter in five innings. I think that's important to have her be able to do that and complement our other pitchers."
As Berry continues to pitch consistently for the Dukes over the last week of games, her confidence has appeared to increase.
And fellow freshman KK Mathis, an infielder, has noticed it when Berry is in the circle.
"She's a joy to be around," Mathis said after Berry's no-hit appearance. "She's so much fun. … She's a gamer when it comes to the game, so watching her produce and gain confidence out there is very awesome to watch as a teammate and a friend."
Though Berry cruised through her most recent appearance and didn't give up a hit, she admitted that she didn't realize that until after the game.
Berry said when she's in the circle, she "fogs out" and is only focused on the next pitch or sequence in the game – which she put it as "I'm just playing softball."
And that mental approach to pitching has seemed to work for Berry, who holds a 2.02 ERA through her first 17.1 collegiate innings.
"Every single time I pitch, I barely know what's going on in the game, I feel like," Berry said. "I'm so focused on one thing. … I'm just so dialed in that I don't know what else is going on."
