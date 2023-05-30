Quincy Allen found himself just looking for an opportunity.
The transfer small forward decided James Madison was the best place to find it.
"Coming from where I was coming from, the last situation at Colorado, I was really just looking for a fresh start," Allen said. "I was looking for coaches that were going to embrace me and that's what happened at JMU."
Allen, a Silver Spring, Md., product, played high school basketball at Maret School in Washington D.C., where he was the District of Columbia's Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior and a Top-100 recruit with scholarship offers from some of the nation's top programs when he signed with Colorado in 2021.
That alone would be enough to make Allen, who entered the transfer portal this spring and signed with JMU last week, the most decorated prospect in decades to wind up with the Dukes. But even that undersells the level of recruit Allen was before injuries and COVID-19 changed his trajectory.
Heading into his junior season in 2019, Allen was on pace to become a McDonald's All-American, ranked in the Top 25 of his class by 247Sports and Rivals.com. But an injury kept him all the floor for large chunks of his junior year. Then COVID forced the cancellation of the AAU season in 2020.
As a senior, Allen averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds, but Maret played just 12 games while still dealing with COVID-19 restrictions. Still, he graduated as a four-star prospect with offers from the likes of Michigan, Georgetown, North Carolina State, Miami, and several other high-major programs before heading to Colorado, where he was immediately sidelined with a hip injury that required surgery and led to a redshirt year in 2021-22.
"It was mentally draining to deal with a major injury right away," Allen said. "I recovered 1000 percent physically and even mentally, I feel like that experience made me tougher and a stronger person. But I came into the portal looking for coaches that are going to be there for me, even off the court when I'm having a bad day that has nothing to do with basketball."
After missing an entire season, Allen never got much of a shot with the Buffaloes, despite returning to practice two months ahead of schedule. The 6-8 swingman played in just 11 games last season, averaging 1.6 points while taking 24 shots. But JMU's coaching staff still believed in Allen's talents.
"Quincy is an extremely talented player and has something to prove," said Dukes head coach Mark Byington, who described Allen as an elite shooter. "That will be a great combination for us."
Part of the fresh start for Allen includes returning to the East Coast, about two hours from home at JMU, where there are familiar faces in the JMU program. Allen previously knew JMU assistant Xavier Joyner through their shared connection to the Team Takeover AAU program. Allen is also friendly with JMU's rising sophomore center Jerrell Roberson, another DC-area product who played for Team Takeover.
But despite the setbacks, Allen had plenty of options once he hit the transfer portal. He officially visited Pepperdine and was recruited heavily again by Georgetown along with SMU, George Washington, George Mason, and UNLV.
But after conversations with Byington and an official visit on April 22, Allen quickly turned his focus to the Dukes and was soon committed.
"Once I got in touch with Coach B, I really kind of just honed in on JMU," Allen said. "Right on my visit, I just felt like it was the right fit. It was a great family oriented vibe. I just knew that Coach B was going to take care of me and finally get me to the place I want to be in my basketball career."
