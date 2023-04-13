When Tommy Baker arrived as James Madison’s women’s golf coach in 2018, the team hadn’t won an outright tournament title in five years — regular season or postseason.
But within three years, things changed.
Baker helped bring JMU out of the bottom half of the Colonial Athletic Association standings and turned the team into a conference-championship caliber team.
The Dukes won two tournaments in his first season before winning the 2021 CAA title. Since that conference crown, JMU has won five more regular season tournaments under Baker’s tutelage, including three this spring — the most the program has won in a single season in 20 years.
Baker, who has helped build two collegiate programs from scratch, said JMU didn’t need to be rebuilt when he arrived, instead it needed a positive shift. And it’s worked.
“Oh man, these five years have been something else,” Baker said. “When I got here, I’m not going to say the culture was bad, it just needed a refocus. … We had great kids, good golfers, but they needed a shift in mindset.”
Some of Baker’s refocus has come from setting goals on a daily basis and creating competition between those on the team in practice. But he’s also worked on building the team’s confidence, which has translated onto the course.
For redshirt junior Kendall Turner, the culture shift is something that the team has taken pride in. And they’ve seen the results firsthand.
“Coach has always kind of harped on changing the culture,” Turner said. “We want to build the culture, really taking that by heart because the past couple of years have been crazy good.”
This refocus has boosted the team’s confidence and helped their mental toughness. It comes into play when some holes don’t go her way, but Turner said she’s remembered that there are always more opportunities to chase a birdie if she drops a shot early in the round.
“I think we’ve all kind of realized that there’s going to be some bogeys out on the course, but we’re also making a lot of birdies,” Turner said. “I think we’ve all got a lot more patience and a lot more confidence. Everything’s been clicking.”
That approach was what Dukes junior Amelia Williams brought up about the team’s growth and evolution through the past few seasons.
She noted that the Dukes are able to have fun, but they also know when it’s time to lock in and focus on the task at hand. But even if things aren’t going to plan, Williams said the team has the ability to put it behind them rather quickly, which has served them well this spring.
“I mean 80 percent of golf is mental and you will hit a bad shot and you will have a bad round,” Williams said. “But our team has the ability to dial in and not let it affect us and I feel like it’s really helped our team grow and excel in tournaments.”
Williams used that mindset during JMU’s most recent tournament, the ECU Ironwood Invitational, where the Dukes won by 19 strokes a week after they claimed the Golfweek Intercollegiate by 17, and she led the way with a career-best final round.
The Gainesville, Fla., native shot a program-record 64 to claim the individual crown and she did it on her 21st birthday.
“It was unreal, honestly,” Williams said of her third-round performance. “I maintained a great mindset. I wasn’t worried about hitting a bad shot or missing a putt or what anyone else on the course was doing. I stayed within my own game and focused on what I could control.”
As Williams fired on all cylinders with seven birdies and an eagle with just one bogey on the round, Baker found himself watching like everyone else on the course.
“I think watching her shoot a 64, it’s fun,” Baker said. “Because that’s what I did. I kind of watched. When someone’s three-under through three, as a a coach, you’re like ‘I’m not going to jinx them, I’m not going to go near them.’ Golfers are pretty superstitious people and it tends to fall that way coaching.”
Williams’ effort led the way, but Turner was close behind and finished in second, and JMU’s Haley Quickel and Kate Owens rounded out the team’s four top-10 finishers in the tournament — the final tuneup before this weekend’s Sun Belt Conference Championships.
JMU will be playing in its first Sun Belt tournament, but the Dukes aren’t afraid of the new setting. They’ve been on a tear this spring with the three wins and a second-place finish, so Baker is confident in his squad.
And he should be.
The fifth-year coach has turned JMU’s program around, but he’s not settled, even if the Dukes have won at a historic pace this spring.
“Winning is always contagious, it’s addictive,” Baker said. “It’s always fun in my book, I’m too competitive to say otherwise. … Winning those two tournaments by that large of a margin, you can never be upset. As a coach, we can always still find some things that we can get better at.”
