As James Madison entered its spring practice slate in late March, there was uncertainty about how the Dukes would run a four-way quarterback competition.
Nine practices in, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti outlined a clearer picture of how the team operates with the position battle between Arizona transfer Jordan McCloud, Wake Forest transfer Brett Griffis, redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett III, and redshirt sophomore Billy Atkins.
“Right now, we’re giving Alonza and Jordan a little more work,” Cignetti said after Tuesday morning’s practice inside Bridgeforth Stadium. “[It] doesn’t mean the other two are out of it. I see progress every single day and we’ve got to keep getting better.”
Barnett and McCloud are expected to take the first and second team reps during practice, while Atkins and Griffis also see time on the practice field mixed in.
McCloud is the only quarterback on the roster with consistent starting experience at the college level — 23 career starts — while Atkins made one start last fall, and Barnett appeared in two games at the end of contests.
For Cignetti, the tightening of the quarterback competition isn’t necessarily because two players aren’t performing. Instead, there isn’t enough time to go around for a four-way battle with the top two units on the practice field.
“I think they all are good players — have the potential to be good players,” Cignetti said. “But reps are limited, so we’re working those two guys the most to try to bring them along as much as possible and every day we evaluate it.”
Reps are a commodity this time of the year, and Barnett, who served as the team’s scout team quarterback for most of the fall, has been crucial in his push for the starting spot.
Cignetti stressed the importance of practice time for Barnett but didn’t think it would be a problem when fall camp rolls around.
“I see him getting the ball out of his hand quicker, better grasp of the offense,” Cignetti said. “He just needs reps. There’s just not enough reps to get a young guy like him — he just needs reps and reps and reps. But you’ve got to give other guys reps too. There will be enough between summer 7-on-7 and fall camp. But yeah, I like where he’s at.”
McCloud has worked his way up the Dukes’ quarterback depth chart this spring, and Cignetti said he’d seen improvement from him in multiple midweek media availabilities. It was a matter of time before McCloud would start to perform on the field, but Cignetti said he had to learn the Dukes’ offensive terminology, which he has appeared to grasp a hold of.
But there was another thing that Cignetti said McCloud has picked up on: JMU’s winning culture.
The Dukes have succeeded with transfer quarterbacks under Cignetti’s tenure — Pitt’s Ben DiNucci and Colorado State’s Todd Centeio — and the team’s culture is a driving factor.
“I think he’s getting a better hang of the standards and expectations of every football player here at James Madison, what’s expected,” Cignetti said of McCloud. “But when you’ve got great culture like we’ve had through the years — we didn’t build the culture, the culture was built before I got here — you bring guys in and they assimilate to the culture. And that’s why we’ve had success with the transfers that we’ve brought in here.”
Defense Stands Tall
For the first time this spring, JMU scrimmaged against itself on Saturday morning.
Cignetti said the team held a “thud scrimmage,” which they didn’t tackle in to reduce injury possibilities. Though the team didn’t tackle each other, Cignetti said the defense made stops when needed and didn’t give up a touchdown in the simulated game; instead, it conceded six field goals.
“I thought the competition was really good,” Cignetti said. “I thought there were plays made on both sides, there were mistakes on both sides.”
JMU has another scrimmage scheduled for this coming Saturday before it hosts its spring game on April 22 at Bridgeforth Stadium, and the Dukes will tackle in their spring football finale.
