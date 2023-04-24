Marshall used a six-run sixth inning to push past James Madison and earn an 8-4 win on Sunday in Huntington, W.Va., clinching the Sun Belt Conference series win as well.
The Herd hit a pair of home runs in the six-run frame to turn a one-run deficit to a five-run lead. Freshman standout KK Mathis later homered for the Dukes with a solo shot in the top of the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough to rally a comeback on the road.
Kylah Berry, another impressive freshman for JMU, tossed six innings in the circle, giving up seven earned runs on 10 hits and four walks while striking out four.
Mathis finished 2-for-4 with a homer, a run scored and a pair of RBIs for the Dukes in the leadoff spot, while graduate student Hallie Hall was also 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Other key contributors for James Madison in the setback included standout senior infielder Hannah Shifflett, who finished 1-for-3 with a solo home run, while sophomore third baseman Abbie Campbell was 1-for-2 with an RBI single of her own.
Freshman catcher Bella Henzler and graduate student Avery Pinder, the transfer outfielder from nearby Bridgewater College, each added a hit for the Dukes.
JMU (24-16, 9-9 SBC) returns to action this weekend with a Sun Belt series at home. The Dukes will host Appalachian State for three games, beginning Friday at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.