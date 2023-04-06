Brown Embraces New Role In JMU’s Wide Receivers Room

In James Madison’s road loss at Louisville in November last season, wide receiver Reggie Brown left the game early with an apparent hand injury.
Once the Dukes’ training staff checked him out, there was a thought that his season would be done with three games left on the schedule. But even with that being told to him, Brown was determined to return to the field.
That didn’t mean the time away from the game with his hand wrapped up didn’t take a toll on Brown, who didn’t travel to the Dukes’ 37-3 win over Old Dominion.
“The games I missed, I was watching from home,” Brown said. “It was hard on me. It was hard watching the team battling, seeing all those boys be in close games and not be able to do much.”
But while he was sitting at home, Brown found a way to recover quicker than expected and returned to the field for the team’s season finale against Coastal Carolina. And in that game, he said he “knew I had to make a play,” and had two catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.
Now, after ending last fall on a high note, Brown entered JMU’s spring practices as the Dukes’ top wide receiver — and he’s only one of two returners that logged a catch last season.
Without star wideout Kris Thornton and speed threat Devin Ravenel, both of which ran out of eligibility, it’s Brown’s time to shine in the wide receiver room, and he’s embraced the new opportunity.
Thornton and Ravenel provided the leadership in the position group last season, but without their presence, that role has fallen on Brown’s shoulders — which presented a new way of going about spring practice.
“It is a different approach,” Brown said. “I got to be more vocal, I got to be more of a leader now because [Kris Thornton and Devin Ravenel] are gone. Those boys were the leaders last year, so I gotta step up and lead these boys.”
But by being behind Thornton and Ravenel for a few years, Brown was able to soak up their leadership style so that he can use it for himself.
The biggest thing he took away from them? Consistency.
For Brown, leading isn’t the loud, in-your-face screaming. Instead, it’s setting the example for the rest of the group and allowing them to follow it.
That’s handy as the Dukes work with three new transfer wide receivers — Elijah Sarratt, Omarion Dollison, and Phoenix Sproles — and a four-way quarterback competition.
“Some of them started off with the ones, so everything’s happening quick, way faster,” Brown said. “So I gotta get them boys right, so we can all be doing the right thing,”
And while Brown has worked with the others to make sure they understand the offense, he’s also tried to improve his own game. Brown said his big focus has been on route details while also trying to read the defense faster and improve his perimeter blocking.
But for Dukes coach Curt Cignetti, the key for Brown is to keep stacking positive days on each other.
“All he’s got to do is keep improving every day,” Cignetti said. “And not be anything other than what he is. As long as he’s out there game in, game out; play in, play out, he’ll have his opportunities.”
With the weight of being JMU’s top receiver this spring, Brown has approached each practice with the same intensity to improve day by day. And he’s not considering being wide receiver No. 1 as a tall task — he’s envisioned it.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a challenge, but it’s something I’ve always thought about — being the man,” Brown said. “I feel like I’m ready for it.”
