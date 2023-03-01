When it looked like Maryland was setting up a point-blank shot in the fourth quarter, James Madison goalie Kat Buchanan stepped out in front of the shot to the left of her crease to intercept it.
Right after the Terrapins were given a yellow card for hitting the goalie's helmet, Buchanan was fired up and fist pumped as the Dukes forced a much-needed turnover.
Buchanan’s heads-up play was one of many highlight plays that the Dukes’ starter logged as No. 12 JMU knocked off No. 5 Maryland 8-7 on Wednesday evening at Sentara Park, which marked the first time the purple and gold have beaten the Terrapins in back-to-back seasons since 2003.
The Milton, Mass., native recorded a career-high 10 saves in the win, including a game-saving stop with less than 90 seconds to go. Buchanan’s effort limited Maryland to the fewest number of goals it has scored against JMU since the 1988 meeting when the Terrapins won 6-3.
For Buchanan, who spent the past four years as JMU’s primary backup goalie, the victory was something she’d envisioned for her entire career.
“I don’t want to say it was a dream come true, but when you’re little, you think of games like this,” Buchanan said. “It’s an athlete’s brain and it really felt good. I’ve been waiting, I’ve been working hard and I’m really happy my defense set me up today.”
Buchanan entered the night with a .415 save percentage, but with the rest of the goalies in the American Athletic Conference hovering around .500, JMU head coach Shelley Klaes said it’s good to see the redshirt senior step up against the Terrapins.
“We need this out of her,” Klaes said. “It’s nice to see that she can not only do it, but do it in some of the biggest games on the schedule.”
After her 10-save night, which she faced 29 shots with 17 of them on goal, Buchanan’s save percentage rose to .457 and it was the fourth game in a row that she recorded a .500 or better night in goal.
And as Buchanan held her own in frame, JMU’s attack was balanced as six different players scored at least one goal, including a pair of goals from both Lilly Boswell and Isabella Peterson.
Peterson, who scored eight goals in the Dukes last time out at High Point on Saturday, was double and triple teamed against Maryland, but was still able to find the back of the net on both of her shots.
And for Klaes, the balanced attack was going to be needed in order to beat Maryland.
“That’s what you’re going to need to do,” Klaes said. “People know who Isabella is now and Tai has been consistent enough, so they know who she is too. You’re not going to win big games only going to two people, it’s a total team effort and that’s what we need to go out and beat a team like Maryland two years in a row.”
In the early going, JMU jumped out to a quick two-goal lead, but Maryland was able to get on the board in the second quarter. After that, it became a back-and-forth game for the most part and Klaes liked how her team responded to each Terrapin goal.
In the waning minutes of the fourth, Maryland went on a 3-0 scoring run, but JMU was able to hold on, wasting clock to pull out the win.
“I’m just really impressed with our team, keeping our head,” Klaes said. “I think we went out early and got a good lead and Maryland kept creeping back in and we didn’t give up – we didn’t buckle.”
The win was the 14th all-time over a top-five opponent in program history and marked the second straight season with a win over such since Maryland was No. 3 at the time last season.
Boswell, a senior midfielder from Leesburg, thought that the win solidified the team’s season mantra: “prove it.”
“We knew that we had to prove that win from last year and I think that’s exactly what we did,” Boswell said. “We proved every bit of our mantra which is “prove it” and I think everybody did their role, everybody competed today and I think everybody did an amazing job overall.”
The Dukes found timely goals and were able to withstand the Terrapins’ late surge and Buchanan was the anchor that allowed the purple and gold to secure its fourth straight win of the season.
For the past four years, it was Buchanan’s energy on the sideline that fueled JMU, but in the team’s home opener, her tenacity in goal was the spark for the early-season resume building win.
“She’s always been a spark for us, all five of her years here,” Boswell said of Buchanan. “I’m super proud of her. She’s definitely worked so hard for this moment. I think she’s always been confident in herself and knows that everyone’s confident in her. That’s how she plays and she’s owning it.”
