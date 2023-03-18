James Madison forward Claire Neff (11) gets trapped between Ohio State guard Taylor Thierry (2) and Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon (4) during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Tournament first-round game.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Even as James Madison built a big lead and people inside Value City Arena started drawing comparisons to the monumental, historic upset that occurred across town a night earlier, there was always the lingering feeling the Ohio State run would come Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.
One of Ohio State's stars would heat up. Check.
"I feel like hitting that one 3 — we all needed to see one go in," Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon said.
The vaunted full-court press would eventually get to the Dukes. Check.
"We were in severe foul trouble in the second quarter. … So you're asking a different group to break the press a little bit more than they are used to," JMU head coach Sean O'Regan said.
The home-court advantage – not a factor Friday as half the fans inside Columbus' other arena adopted Fairleigh Dickinson as it took down top-seeded Purdue in the men's tourney — would make a difference. Check.
A nearly all-red crowd of 6,828 cheered on the Buckeyes.
"No better feeling than coming in on your home court, having a huge crowd, and having everybody behind you. It was sweet," McMahon said.
It was enough to spark a comeback for the Buckeyes that began late in the second half thanks to the freshman McMahon and ended with an 80-66 victory that sent Ohio State to the second round and the Dukes home for the offseason.
JMU, the 14th-seeded Sun Belt Conference champions, stormed to a 16-point first-half lead against No. 3 Ohio State, slowing down OSU's All-Big Ten guard Taylor Mikesell. The Dukes led midway through the third and were within two baskets in the fourth.
But the team O'Regan said could get to the Final Four had bursts where it looked the part. McMahon had 18 points and five rebounds and was dominant in stretches. Mikesell finished with 14 points but was just 1-for-5 from 3-point range and was held in check for much of the afternoon. Jacy Sheldon, close to full strength again after an injury, added 17 points.
And the Ohio State pressure forced 21 turnovers that led directly to 22 points.
"We were ready for that press," JMU point guard Caroline Germond said. "It's just like, they were aggressive, very aggressive and they are very long. So sometimes it's hard, like me being small, sometimes it's hard to see the floor. But I also think our composure throughout the game was not as good as from the beginning with foul trouble and just like keep our energy on the same level for 40 minutes."
The Dukes got the kind of start they hoped for, using a 12-1 run midway through the first quarter to build a nine-point lead and forcing the Buckeyes to call a timeout.
James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson (30) gets boxed in by Ohio State defense during the second half of Saturday's game.
James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson (30) gets boxed in by Ohio State defense during the second half of Saturday's game.
While Ohio State struggled to make baskets early, JMU continued to hum offensively, putting up 26 points in the opening quarter, and by the 4:40 mark of the second, it was a 15-point Dukes lead, 34-19.
The press didn't start to affect the Dukes until late in the second quarter. As the game got more physical, the Buckeyes gained some takeaways and started getting to the free-throw line.
McMahon also gave Ohio State an offensive boost. The freshman scored nine of her 11 first-half points in the final 5:25 as the Buckeyes closed on a 15-2 run and made it a 37-34 JMU lead at intermission.
"It gets physical in traps," O'Regan said. "I just thought we were okay. The run towards the second and then early third, I just thought we didn't have the same bounce to it. But I think foul trouble — and not to say we didn't foul — but foul trouble affects our rotation and who is in the game."
OSU tied it up to start the second half before Kobe King-Hawea hit a fadeaway jumper to end a five-minute scoring drought for the Dukes. McMahon and Mikesell hit back-to-back shots midway through the third to make it 48-44 Buckeyes, their largest lead.
The Buckeyes had an eight-point edge late in the third, but JMU wasn't quite done and scored six straight before heading to the fourth trailing 54-50. But Ohio State started another quarter strong and pulled away to double digits.
Kiki Jefferson finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in what might have been the final game of her illustrious JMU career, but it ended in taking JMU back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years.
"I just think it's what Coach O deserves," Jefferson said. "It's never a bad day with him. He always wants the best for us, whether that's on the court or off the court. I'm hurt that the outcome was this but like he said, it's family. Coach O has been my guy for four years."
3-Point Goals — James Madison 3-16 (Germond 0-4, Jefferson 1-4, King-Hawea 1-1, Ouderkirk 0-1, McDaniel 1-6), Ohio State 2-17 (McMahon 1-3, Mikesell 1-5, Sheldon 0-4, Mikulasikova 0-2, Bristow 0-1, Harris 0-2). Assists — James Madison 4 (Germond 2, Jefferson 2), Ohio State 17 (Sheldon 9). Fouled Out — James Madison Kozlova, Ohio State McMahon, Thierry. Rebounds — James Madison 44 (Jefferson 8), Ohio State — 36 (Thierry 6). Total Fouls — James Madison 27, Ohio State 25. Technical Fouls —Ohio State McMahon 1.
