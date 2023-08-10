For Bucknell head coach Dave Cecchini, last season might serve as a quality learning lesson for his Patriot League squad.
The Bison went 3-8 and dropped all four of their non-conference games — all but one were decided by 10 points or more.
“I’ve coached teams that have been undefeated and won games in the playoffs, I’ve coached teams that finished the season with one win,” Cecchini said during the Patriot League’s media day in July. “I know I’ve coached a lot of talented individuals and you can’t become your best unless you’re tested, unless you through adversity.”
Adversity was something that the Bison faced a lot in 2022.
Bucknell, which will travel to James Madison to kick off the 2023 campaign on Sept. 2 at Bridgeforth Stadium, lost its lone FBS game at Central Michigan 41-0 last fall.
Though that was the case, Cechinni hoped that his team would learn from that result and utilize the lessons in the process. Well, it took until the seventh game for the Bison to earn their first win a year ago, a 19-17 victory at Lehigh, but this season he’s hoping for a different result.
Bucknell was picked in a tie for sixth in the Patriot League and will play the Sun Belt Conference East Division favorites to open the season, but the early-fall bout with JMU is one way for his team to grow as a unit.
“That’s how you get better,” Cecchini said. “You take the lessons after you tried and failed, and you fix what you did wrong … that is how we become our best. I think we learned a lot of lessons going through some tough defeats early on. I think that’s going to help us going into the season.”
While the Bison finished fourth in the Patriot League last season and scored more than 20 points twice — averaged 12.8 points per contest — Bucknell will debut a high-tempo offense this fall under the direction of a new offensive coordinator, John Bear.
Bear, who arrived at Bucknell after he spent the 2022 season as the offensive coordinator at Southeastern University, thought the Bison had adjusted well to the new style of offense so far.
“The kids have adapted pretty well to it,” Bear said in an interview with Bucknell Athletics. “It’s communication, it’s anything in life. I was probably a lot worse as a husband my first year because I didn’t know how to communicate with my wife. These guys have learned to communicate with each other and they’re doing a great job.”
Last season, the Bison used four quarterbacks during its 11-game schedule, and none played more than six games. Nick Semptimphelter led the way with 746 passing yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions, while Ethan Grady threw for 694 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions.
Alex Brown added 114 passing yards and an interception, while Tyler Beverett was 6-of-12 for 57 yards through the air.
This year, Bucknell’s quarterback room has two seniors, Beverett and Semptimphelter, and two juniors, Michael Hardyway and Ralph Rucker.
While Bucknell hasn’t named a starting quarterback, Beverett seems to like the Bison’s new-look offense.
“I honestly think it’s similar to what I ran in high school,” Beverett told Bucknell Athletics. “Just the type of coaching, it’s more aggressive, accountability. There’s a lot of similarities between it which is making it a lot more comfortable for me, honestly.”
The Bison might not know who will start at quarterback, but they return their top three running backs from last season.
Rushawn Baker, who recorded a pair of 100-yard games last fall, rushed for 646 yards and seven touchdowns on 154 attempts to pace the Bison rushing attack a year ago. Coleman Bennett was a promising second back with 366 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 95 carries.
Danny Meuser was an effective third tailback after he carried the ball 33 times for 144 yards with 4.4 yards per attempt.
Defensively, the Bison allowed 28.18 points in 2022, while they allowed 370 yards of total offense a game — 199 passing and 170 rushing.
Bucknell’s trip to Harrisonburg will be the first-ever meeting between the Bison and Dukes on the gridiron. The Bison are the Dukes’ lone FCS opponent on the 2023 slate.
