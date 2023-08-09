Coming off its winningest season in nearly four decades, James Madison announced its men’s basketball schedule Wednesday. The slate features a season-opener at Big Ten powerhouse Michigan State, three contests against arch-rival Old Dominion and six non-conference home games.
JMU opens with a midwestern swing to MSU on Nov. 6 followed by a visit to Kent State on Nov. 9. Kent State is the first of two in the new MAC-Sun Belt Challenge with the Dukes set to host a to-be-determined MAC team on Feb. 10.
Dukes coach Mark Byington said opening week provides a stiff challenge with JMU facing a Michigan State team predicted as a potential Final Four squad and Kent State fresh off a MAC Tournament title.
“Everybody else opens up with cupcakes and we’re going to play a top-four team in the country and a team that was in the NCAA Tournament last year and is probably going to be picked to win the MAC this year, both on the road,” Byington said. “But it’s such a long season, you kind of get tested then and you figure out what you are and the challenges.”
The Dukes host Howard (Nov. 12), Radford (Nov. 17), Buffalo (Nov. 29), Division III Keystone College (Dec. 3) and Coppin State (Dec. 19) in the non-conference schedule. The Radford game is part of the Cancun Challenge, which also sees JMU face Illinois State and either Fresno State or New Mexico State in Mexico Nov. 21 and 22.
JMU plays a game at Old Dominion on Dec. 9, which will not count in the Sun Belt standings. The Dukes and Monarchs will face off in SBC contests on Jan. 23 in Norfolk and Feb. 3 in Harrisonburg. The Dukes also have pre-Christmas road games at Hampton (Dec. 16) and Morgan State (Dec. 22) before opening Sun Belt play at home against Texas State on Dec. 30.
“I tried to focus on not traveling long distances because the Sun Belt travel is absolutely brutal and I know that’s coming,” Byington said. “So I tried to stay regional besides our game at Michigan State and in Cancun. The other thing I tried to do was get as many home games as possible when the students were there. There are lapses where we’re not playing at home for a while, but we want to play in front of our students when they are there.”
The Dukes finished 22-11 last season in Byington’s third season as head coach and are aiming for a fourth consecutive winning season for the first time since 1994-95.
“No matter what goes on in our schedule,” Byington said, “you’ve got to do well in Sun Belt play and we have to try to win the (conference) tournament. Different parts of your schedule, whether it helps you or it doesn’t, everything still leads to that.”
Sorry, but home games with Coppin St, Howard and mighty Keystone College (?) don’t exactly foretell sellouts. Pathetic
