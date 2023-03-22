As of Wednesday morning, more than 750 Division I men’s college basketball players had at least declared intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Two of them were James Madison guards Tyree Ihenacho and Terell Strickland.
Strickland is expected to announce a commitment to Long Island University in the coming days, where his father and former All-NBA guard Rod Strickland is the head coach. JMU head coach Mark Byington said Ihenacho entered the portal with personal reasons to want to find a program closer to his home in Minnesota. If that doesn’t work out, Byington said, Ihenacho could return to the Dukes.
JMU now has three or four scholarships to give, depending on the status of Ihenacho, and as of this week, the Dukes’ coaching staff doesn’t expect any more transfer departures.
Byington has said JMU is searching the portal for a combo guard and a wing player with size or length. A shot-blocking big man could also be on the wishlist, but the Dukes think 6-foot-9 rising sophomore Jerrell Roberson might give JMU that as soon as next season.
“If you’ve only got one scholarship you’re always real picky on that last one,” Byington said. “But right now, we know we need some things that are going to help us. One of the things, we’re not just looking for points per game. We’re trying to look at it through a different lens. Can he contribute to winning? Can he be a good defensive player? The offense is a plus sometimes.”
Assuming Byington is right and nobody else leaves, the Dukes return big men Julien Wooden and Justin Amadi, who, along with Sun Belt Conference Sixth Man of the Year Terrence Edwards, will enter their fourth season playing in Byington’s system.
Shooting guard Noah Friedel, who transferred last season from South Dakota State, is also expected to be back among the Dukes’ heavy rotation players.
Beyond that, guards Brycen Blaine and Xavier Brown join Roberson among rising sophomores and incoming freshmen Tyshawn Archie, a guard, and Jaylen Carey, a power forward, give JMU a pair of three-star recruits. Brown played key minutes at point guard in certain games last season but was just outside the regular rotation down the stretch as the Dukes won 22 games for the first time in four decades.
JMU’s past two teams have been remarkably balanced on offense. Last season, Edwards led JMU in scoring at 13.3 points per game and was one of seven JMU players who averaged eight or more and nine who scored at least four per contest.
Friedel averaged nearly nine points per game despite shooting just 31 percent from 3-point range after connecting on almost 40 percent from deep during parts of three seasons at South Dakota State.
Wooden, a 6-8 inside-out threat, also averaged nearly nine points while playing less than 18 minutes per game.
Depending on what JMU does in the portal, the Dukes could shift more toward running the offense through two or three dynamic scorers.
“We’re going to have some guys who can score next year coming back on the roster,” Byington said. “There are some guys who are going to expand their roles coming back that weren’t able to do some things this year. I think I have to evolve and be flexible. I can’t be stubborn and say I want one predominant scorer and everybody else fills behind. I also can’t can’t say, we’re going to have a team full of balanced scoring. It’s almost kind of letting a team take its identity.”
Byington’s entering his fourth season since leaving Georgia Southern to take over JMU. In his first year with the Dukes, he inherited guard Matt Lewis, who averaged nearly 20 points per game as a senior and won CAA Player of the Year.
The Dukes also added guard Vado Morse that season and the backcourt duo handled much of the scoring load.
“We’ve done it both ways here,” Byington said. “We’ve had two guys dominating the shots and we’ve had balance, and both ways have been successful.”
A few experienced transfers into the program could suddenly have the Dukes’ 2023-24 roster looking similar to last season’s. An unanticipated departure or two might shift the dynamic more toward Byington’s first season in Harrisonburg.
Time will tell.
“You can always say you don’t anticipate any more changes,” Byington said. “The way this thing works you could always be surprised, but we don’t anticipate any more changes. We feel good about our roster with the returning guys coming back next year.”
