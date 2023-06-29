After two NFL rookie minicamp appearances with the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders, former James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio landed his first professional football opportunity with the XFL’s Orlando Guardians.
Centeio, the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, went undrafted in both the NFL and XFL drafts, but was added to the Guardians’ roster on Wednesday.
Though Centeio wasn’t signed by an NFL team after his rookie minicamp workouts, which he thought both went well, he didn’t hang his head.
It was the opposite since he was a player that received a lot of doubt from outside noise in his previous two stops at Temple and Colorado State before he arrived at JMU.
“No one thought I could get this far anyways and I exceeded those expectations already,” Centeio told the Daily News-Record in May. “Just going to keep working and see how everything shakes out.”
In the end, it shook out with a professional opportunity after he starred for JMU in the fall.
The West Palm Beach, Fla., native dazzled in his lone season with the Dukes. He threw for 2,697 yards and 25 touchdowns, while he added another 393 yards on the ground with seven rushing scores.
His passing touchdowns were the sixth-most in a single season in program history, while his passing yards ranked seventh in one season. Centeio also had the seventh-most yards of total offense (3,090) and the 10th-most completions (181) and pass attempts (284) in one year.
Centeio tied the JMU single-game record with six passing touchdowns in his team debut against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3 in Harrisonburg,
The quarterback will join his teammate defensive lineman Jamare Edwards, who was selected by the Vegas Vipers, in the XFL should he not be signed by an NFL team during the season.
Centeio isn’t the first former JMU quarterback to appear on an XFL roster. Ben DiNucci played for the Seattle Sea Dragons during the XFL’s 2023 season and threw for 2,966 yards and 23 touchdowns before he signed with the NFL’s Denver Broncos after the season concluded.
