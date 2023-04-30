It took Todd Centeio five years to find a program that utilized his skillset, but he blossomed at quarterback when he did.
The 6-foot, 222-pound James Madison signal-caller had a career year with the Dukes in his sixth season of college football, and he parlayed that into a rookie minicamp invitation from the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions, as well as interest from another NFL franchise.
The path to an NFL opportunity has been a long journey for Centeio, who began his career at Temple before transferring to Colorado State and finishing at JMU.
At Temple, Centeio saw limited action and played some special-teams snaps. At Colorado State, he started, but with a struggling program on the field, his skill set wasn’t deployed to its capabilities.
But at JMU, Centeio dazzled. He threw for 2,697 yards and 25 touchdowns and added another 393 yards with seven scores on the ground in 10 games on his way to being named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year.
“I was written off after last season,” Centeio said after beating No. 25 Coastal Carolina in his final college game. “People were telling me I wasn’t good. Coming out here and being a part of this team, helping this team win in the fashion that I did, I made people eat their words. That’s the best feeling.”
Outside of interest from the Chiefs, Centeio garnered intrigue from the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, and Philadelphia Eagles during the pre-draft process.
Centeio is the second player to earn a rookie minicamp invitation in as many years after defensive lineman Mike Greene had opportunities with the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who signed him following the three-day tryout.
If Centeio is signed out of rookie minicamp, he would be the fifth former JMU player with an NFL organization to join guard Aaron Stinne (Tampa Bay), cornerback Jimmy Moreland (New York Jets), tackle Josh Wells (Jacksonville) and Greene (Tampa Bay).
