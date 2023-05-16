Todd Centeio wasn’t sure he’d be in this position six years ago.
He was in the hospital for a week as he battled Lupus during his junior year of high school and had some college football offers stripped from him. But he came back from it for his senior season and threw for 2,344 yards and 31 touchdowns.
That led him to Temple, where he saw limited action, before he transferred to Colorado State after three seasons with the Owls. From there, he started 13 games at Colorado State, but his full potential was still to be tapped into.
After a coaching change, he entered the transfer portal once again and landed at James Madison for his final year of collegiate eligibility. And his career took off faster than an F-16 fighter jet.
Centeio blossomed with the Dukes, which included a six-touchdown debut performance against Middle Tennessee last September. His college career culminated with his best season yet, throwing for 2,697 yards with 25 touchdowns through the air and another seven touchdowns on the ground.
The West Palm Beach, Fla., native went from being a reserve quarterback at Temple that rotated in occasionally at Temple to the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year with the Dukes last fall.
And that performance garnered interest from a handful of NFL teams, which he attended local pro days with the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles before he made trips to the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders rookie minicamps the past two weekends.
Though Centeio only attended the Chiefs and Commanders’ rookie minicamps, he also received invitations from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins, but accepted Washington’s first.
For Centeio, who has seen practically every up and down that football and life can throw at someone, his ability to bounce back has opened an opportunity to live out his childhood dream.
“I’ve been resilient and worked through adversity and to still be able to come out on top and be proud of myself for everything I’ve been through and accomplished,” Centeio said. “Being able to go out there and showcase my talents in front of these NFL teams, that’s a dream in itself right there.”
The dream was born on youth football fields in Florida and Centeio called his tryout with the Chiefs a “full-circle” moment.
When he was 10 years old, Centeio sported the Chiefs logo on his uniform as he played little league football. Fast forward more than a decade later, Centeio found himself inside the Chiefs’ locker room at their practice facility strapping the iconic red Kansas City helmet on his head.
He soaked in the moment of his first time wearing an NFL helmet. But this was just another step of what has been a long process in pursuit of playing at the next level.
Centeio and the rest of the rookies were thrown into the NFL grind, which included receiving a handful of concepts and plays the day before the first day at Kansas City and had to run them in practice.
But it was a challenge Centeio was up for.
When he arrived in Washington, it was the same situation, but he had some familiarity with the offense since Eric Biememy, who was previously the offensive coordinator with the Chiefs, is now at the helm of the Commanders’ offense.
The newest part of the NFL experience was nailing calling plays in the huddle since college relies on signals to relay the play calls in. Following two productive minicamps, Centeio felt like a natural.
“I really took control in the huddle and was able to be confident in me calling the plays,” Centeio said. “That was great. … I felt like I belonged there and I could definitely do it.”
Centeio was confident in his performances at both the Chiefs and Commanders rookie minicamps and said they were both productive weekend trips.
“I definitely felt confident because I went in there and did my job,” Centeio said. “I did what I was supposed to do. That’s the first part, you have to either prove it to yourself or you have to have a little delusion and believe it off the top. I’m the type of guy, I gotta prove it to myself and I definitely proved it to myself.”
He wasn’t the only former JMU player in Washington, either. Centeio was joined by former Dukes wide receiver Terrence Greene Jr. and former JMU cornerback Wesley McCormick, who spent his final collegiate season at West Virginia this past fall.
In addition to those two former faces, there were a few other familiar teammates that Centeio played alongside at Temple and Colorado State.
“It was really cool seeing those guys and how they’ve grown over time,” Centeio said. “Some of them, they really looked a lot better than the last time I saw them. That’s how you know this is a serious business and everybody’s out there trying to make a name for themselves.
After his two rookie minicamp experiences, Centeio dove right back into working out to stay ready should another team call with a chance. He called both opportunities a “blessing” and said “hopefully I can find somewhere I can fit and get a chance to live out my dream.”
But when Centeio looked back on how far he’s come since the start of his collegiate career, he realized he’s already proved a lot of doubters wrong. Now, he’s waiting for his next chance.
“No one thought I could get this far anyways and I exceeded those expectations already,” Centeio. “Just going to keep working and see how everything shakes out.”
