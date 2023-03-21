Centeio Used Boxing To Adjust Throwing Mechanics

Leading into his pro day in front of NFL scouts, former James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio wanted to fix a simple part of his throwing motion: engaging his back hip during a pass.
Instead of trying to think it through each time during a throwing drill, Centeio took up a new sport to work on the slight adjustment — boxing.
Centeio did some boxing during his training in Florida, but he said he learned more from watching others do it than from doing it himself.
“It’s the same movement,” Centeio said. “The only thing with boxing is you use both hips, you rotate both hips. That was kind of new. It was kind of weird going to the left, but I ended up figuring it out.”
Centeio, who trained with Willie Snead, his best friend’s father, watched YouTube videos of boxers to learn how they engage their hips. Centeio and Isiaiah Snead spent time together watching Caleb Plant and many others in an effort to study the hip movement.
For the West Palm Beach, Fla., native, watching how boxers perform their sport was an exciting part of his pro-day preparations.
“It’s kind of cool with how technical it is and how strategic it is,” Centeio said of boxing.
The result of Centeio’s boxing prep? A throwing workout that he was happy with in front of more than 20 different NFL scouts inside Bridgeforth Stadium on Monday afternoon.
“I feel like it showed a little more pop out of my hand,” Centeio said. “Plus, I don’t have the AC joint, lat and oblique stuff that I was dealing with during the season. So it felt good.”
Centeio displayed his arm talent with a routine of passing routes to wide receivers Kris Thronton, Devin Ravenel, and Terrance Greene Jr., as well as tight ends Drew Painter and Noah Turner.
He hadn’t thrown to them in months, but even with that, Centeio said it was like no time had passed with his connection with the receivers.
And it was the same feeling for those catching the passes.
“It just felt like we were doing routes in practice, so it was nothing different,” said Thornton, who caught 59 passes for 1,015 yards last season for the Dukes. “It was probably the last time I’m going to catch the ball from Toddy, so it’s an emotional moment a little bit.”
The pro day stop in Harrisonburg was the latest of a long NFL Draft process for Centeio, which started at the Tropical Bowl in Orlando and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., in late January.
Centeio said the scouts were looking for him to get leaner during his bowl game appearances. And when it was time for him to run his 40-yard dash in front of scouts, he took his shirt off to show that he took their feedback to heart.
“I definitely did that,” Centeio said of getting leaner. “Heavier, but I look different. They just wanted to see how I ran, they knew I was quick, they just wanted to see my 40. They wanted to see my improvements from the last time they evaluated me at the NFLPA game. I definitely feel like I’m a different player from then.”
Centeio ran a 4.83 40-yard dash while posting a vertical jump mark of 34.5 inches in his pro day testing.
With the NFL Draft just over a month away, Centeio has his sights set on finding his way onto an NFL roster, but he knows he can’t get too high or too low during the process.
“Now I’m known as a professional,” Centeio said. “It could have been my last time putting pads on at the NFLPA game, so I’m kind of just walking that fine line. You can’t let any confidence waver. You got to know who you are and when that opportunity arises, you got to be ready for it.”
