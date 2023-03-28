After two days of players wearing jerseys and shorts, James Madison hit the field in full pads for the first time this spring on Tuesday morning at Bridgeforth Stadium.
And when the Dukes did that, there were some difficulties during the team's quarterback and center exchanges, with starting center Tanner Morris sidelined this spring.
"We were making good progress, cleanest practice yet, and then the center/quarterback exchange went awry on us again," JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. "We've got our first-team center out, but today was as much dropped snaps as bad snaps, but we'll get it fixed. If we can get the center-quarterback exchange fixed, we'll be pretty good."
Without Morris on the field, the Dukes are rolling with the reserve centers during spring practice, including redshirt freshman Carter Miller, the primary backup during the fall.
Though they're using the backup centers, the Dukes are in the midst of a four-way quarterback battle this spring between Arizona transfer Jordan McCloud, Wake Forest transfer Brett Griffis, and returners Alonza Barnett II and Billy Atkins, and the snaps were at the forefront of Cignetti's mind after Tuesday's practice.
He mentioned the errors twice in the first minute of his post-practice media availability, but Cignetti doesn't think it should be a problem moving forward.
"We'd normally have some issues the first three days and then it settles down," Cignetti said. "Hopefully, day four, it'll settle down. I think the snaps were better today, we had a quarterback drop three in a row, so I wasn't counting on that."
As the quarterback battle progresses in spring practice, Cignetti gave a better understanding of how the competition would operate. During the first two days of practice — Thursday and Saturday — the Dukes rotated through the signal-callers to give them all action with the first and second units.
But now Cignetti is tightening the competition, allowing one quarterback to take the entire practice's first-team reps. He said that the person taking the starting snaps during the next practice would be different from Tuesdays, similar to how he ran the battle last spring and fall.
Last camp, Todd Centeio and Billy Atkins traded first- and second-team reps during the spring before Centeio won the job during the fall preseason practices.
After the Dukes' first practice last Thursday, Cignetti liked what he saw from Barnett.
"It's amazing when a guy has an opportunity and a chance, and knows he does and can prepare for it," Cignetti said of Barnett last Thursday. "He ended up in the backup role at the end of the season, but was third team most of the season and probably couldn't see the light at the end of the tunnel and kind of leveled off. I liked what I saw from him today, certainly."
Following Tuesday's practice, Cignetti said that McCloud, the only quarterback with more than one collegiate start on the roster, started to display his abilities.
"I think the last two days, I've seen McCloud's experience show up a little bit," Cignetti said. "He's grasping the concepts, getting the ball out of his hand, knows where to go with the ball."
McCloud started 17 games at South Florida before transferring to Arizona, where he started a pair of games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in 2021. The redshirt senior has thrown for 3,251 yards and 23 touchdowns with 15 interceptions across his 23 total appearances at the collegiate level.
Cignetti also talked about Griffis, his other transfer quarterback, and said he'd shown flashes through his first trio of practices with the Dukes.
"Brett will catch your eye," Cignetti said. "[He] needs a lot of reps. His youngness showed up today, but he's got a good future."
With the quarterback battle ongoing, Cignetti said that one quarterback spending the entire practice with the starting unit would carry the Dukes pretty close to their first closed scrimmage of the spring.
The Dukes didn't name their starting quarterback until less than an hour before their season opener against Middle Tennessee last fall, so JMU's quarterback competition this spring could end in with similar timing.
