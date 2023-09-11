James Madison had plenty to celebrate Saturday after beating an in-state Power Five opponent in the Virginia Cavaliers. That said, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti indicated Monday during the Sun Belt Conference teleconference that his team could sneak by with a one-point victory despite not playing its best.
The Dukes entered a touchdown favorite over the Cavaliers in Charlottesville but gave up 377 passing yards to Virginia’s true freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea, who was making his first start.
“We’ve got a lot to clean up,” Cignetti said. “We really didn’t play our A-game. Pass defense was awful. We’ve got to tighten that up. Perimeter tackling was not good, but there were mistakes in other areas too. We’ve got a lot of areas we’ve got to keep improving as a football team this week, but I am proud of the way we bounced back. That was a great win.”
Cignetti is wary of how his team might respond after a victory that has brought plenty of kudos the Dukes’ way and further energized the JMU fanbase. He pointed back to last season’s game against Georgia Southern, just after the Dukes entered the AP Top 25 for the first time in school history.
The Eagles handed JMU its first loss, tearing apart the JMU secondary in a performance that wasn’t typical of the Dukes’ other ten games in 2022.
“The Georgia Southern week last year when there was a lot of hoopla here, we really played very poorly down there on the road,” Cigneti said. “This week cannot be a repeat of the Georgia Southern week. I’m confident it will not be.”
JMU played the second half of Saturday’s victory — the first game between the Dukes and Cavs in 40 years — without two defensive starters. Safety Jacob Thomas left after a collision in the first half, while linebacker Jailin Walker was out of uniform and wearing a sling during the second half.
Cignetti was optimistic about their progress on Monday.
“Those guys are day-to-day, and most of those guys we feel pretty good about,” Cignetti said. “We’ll know more as the week goes on.”
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Dukes, who head to Troy this weekend for a game against the defending Sun Belt Conference champions. Troy is 1-1 coming off a loss on the road to then No. 15 Kansas State.
Cignetti said he hopes last season’s experiences will help JMU avoid any letdown against the Trojans.
“I think you always learn from the past, from success and failure,” Cignetti said. “You use that to improve and get better.”
