James Madison coach Curt Cignetti didn’t officially name a starting quarterback in his weekly media availability Tuesday, but he made it clear who it will be: redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett III.
“I think Alonza has separated himself from the pack pretty significantly,” Cignetti said. “Always was a talented guy. It was just a matter of when everything would click.”
Barnett, who entered fall camp in a quarterback battle with Arizona transfer Jordan McCloud, didn’t get the first-team reps on the opening day of fall camp, but once he got them on the second day, he didn’t relinquish them.
Cignetti said he saw it all click for Barnett about a week after he had consistent reps with the first-team offense. And after that, the rest of the offense followed suit.
The fifth-year coach noted that one thing the coaching staff was looking for in the battle was whether or not the rest of the offense would have confidence and belief in the signal-caller, which he said JMU had in Barnett.
In addition to the offense’s comfortability with Barnett, Cignetti liked the Greensboro, N.C., native’s quick release and arm strength, while he also noted Barnett has “good head on his shoulders [and is] used to kind of being in the saddle.”
This fall wasn’t the first quarterback battle that Barnett had been in at JMU. He was part of last season’s competition, alongside Todd Centeio and Billy Atkins, but was eventually named the third-string quarterback out of fall camp.
But as the season went along, Barnett was elevated to the primary backup spot, and played at the end of the Dukes’ blowout win over Coastal Carolina to give Centeio a sendoff in front of the JMU faithful.
Barnett completed one pass for 14 yards against Norfolk State last season, and added four rushing attempts for 15 yards combined through his two appearances last fall.
While Barnett wasn’t a stranger to the quarterback competition in Harrisonburg, Dukes nose guard James Carpenter noticed the redshirt freshman’s growth once he saw him on the field this fall.
“He’s definitely grown a lot before our eyes,” Carpenter said. “He can do it all — he can run, he can pass, he throws a really good ball, super quick, super elusive and super smart. He’s got all the intangibles they’re looking for.”
Carpenter wasn’t the only one to see Barnett’s development, either.
Running back Latrele Palmer saw Barnett improve, not only on the field, but as a leader as well.
“One thing I really noticed is the maturity level,” Palmer said of Barnett. “He is a younger guy, but the QB job was open once Toddy left, and he had stepped up to the plate. The maturity level is there. [He’s a] great leader.”
But while Barnett has grown and improved as a quarterback, he faces a tall task early in the season. After JMU’s opener against Bucknell on Saturday, the Dukes will face Virginia, Troy and Utah State in the following three contests.
Cignetti was quick to point that out, but was confident in Barnett’s ability to play in hostile environments against quality teams.
“He’s going to walk into a challenging situation here,” Cignetti said. “We’ve got some tough contests on the road early in the season against some pretty capable teams, but he’s got weapons around him. Just don’t try to do too much. I have total confidence in Alonza, and the offense does too.”
As Barnett appeared to win the starting quarterback job, Cignetti likes the depth the Dukes have in that position group with Wake Forest transfer Brett Griffis, Atkins and McCloud.
“I think all the other guys have qualities,” Cignetti said. “Jordan’s got the experience. He understands concepts, can make quick decisions, mobility, too. Brett made some progress this fall, and Billy’s always been, from an arm talent standpoint, as good as we’ve ever had in the program.”
On Monday, Cignetti wasn’t sure who the backup quarterback would be. If the Dukes had a game on Tuesday, it would have been McCloud, but Cignetti appears to like Griffis’ ability to push the Arizona transfer for the primary reserve spot.
“I think competition is a good thing,” Cignetti said. “And I think it’s good for people to feel competition. But if we had to play an hour from now, I would say Jordan McCloud’s going to be the backup.”
