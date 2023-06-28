This time last year, James Madison had less than five commitments in its 2023 recruiting class. As the summer progressed, that number slowly rose over time and reached 19 by the December signing period.
But this summer, the Dukes’ recruiting efforts were elevated earlier than in the past with six elite camps and official visits taking place on campus for most of June.
For JMU coach Curt Cignetti, the past month was the most involved June that he’s ever had as he enters his 13th year at the helm of a college football program.
“Definitely the busiest June that I’ve ever gone through,” Cignetti told the Daily News-Record “I’ve been doing this a long time. June’s really changed now with official visits [and] camps. The landscape’s constantly changing, so you gotta adjust.”
The Dukes have garnered commitments from 10 different 2024 recruits — four offense and six defense — so far and that number is expected to grow this week as more recruits make their college decisions.
JMU gained its first commitment from running back Nate Crosby Jr., a Monroe, N.C., native, on June 5 before adding the next nine pledges within a 11-day span from June 13 to June 24.
Soon after Crosby's commitment, the Dukes had three linebackers commit in a row — Bryson Banks, Anthony Walker and Immanuel Ezeogu. That was followed by three-star safety Ronnell Davis, the highest-rated player of the class thus far.
JMU also received commitments from offensive linemen Deacon Rawls, Evan Bushong and Kobe Campbell, in addition to cornerback Dontrae Henderson and safety Chase Regan.
But why has JMU seen an increase in commitments at an earlier stage of the summer? July and August are dead periods and with the transfer portal’s ability to strengthen a roster, recruits are securing their roster spot offered to them before there’s a chance a transfer could take that spot.
Part of the urgency for recruits to commit earlier is a result of the Dukes’ move to the FBS, Cignetti said, but he noted that it hasn’t always been this hectic.
But as the evolution of the transfer portal continues, the commitments arrived at an almost one per day rate during the middle of the month.
Through all of the camps and commitments, the Dukes’ coaching staff and recruiting department worked to not only host multiple groups of official visits, but to continue to identify 2024 and 2025 recruits.
Cignetti called his staff “huge” in helping guide the program through the month — even if JMU doesn’t have as large of a support staff as its Sun Belt Conference counterparts.
“The organization's really been stressed because we’re still shorthanded relative to the people we play in the Sun Belt in our recruiting department,” Cignetti said. “I give everybody in the recruiting department, our assistants, everybody a lot of credit for their efforts in June.”
With camps and visits done, the program has reached the quietest part of the calendar. Most of the coaching staff isn’t on campus, including Cignetti, while most of the team is conditioning and lifting weights with Director of Strength and Conditioning Derek Owings.
This part of the summer is key for the Dukes, who want their players to continue to grow stronger, but to do it without any soft tissue injuries that would impact practice time in August.
The Dukes’ 20 freshmen reported to campus earlier this month, along with the three post-spring practice transfers as the team gears up for the second season in the Sun Belt.
As Cignetti looks at it, the upcoming fall is a new set of challenges and JMU will tackle those when the team’s fall camp opens on Aug. 1 at Bridgeforth Stadium.
“It’s a new season and it’s always great, there’s a new excitement when you start a new season,” Cignetti said. “Every year’s a new challenge, there will certainly be a number of challenges this year. Right now, I’m enjoying some time away from the office — everybody’s recharging — and when we get back we’ll be ready to go.”
