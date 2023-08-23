Throughout much of James Madison’s fall camp, coach Curt Cignetti hasn’t talked much about the Dukes’ quarterback competition.
JMU entered spring camp with a four-way battle between Arizona transfer Jordan McCloud, redshirt sophomore Billy Atkins, and redshirt freshmen Alonza Barnett III and Brett Griffis, a Wake Forest transfer.
At Sun Belt Conference Media Day, Cignetti appeared to narrow the battle down to Barnett and McCloud as he noted they would receive a bulk of the snaps in fall camp.
But once fall camp began, Cignetti became close to the vest with the quarterback battle, and elected to not take questions about it. In his final media availability of camp before JMU enters its first game week with the season-opener against Bucknell on the horizon, Cignetti provided some insight into the Dukes’ offense Tuesday night.
“I’ve seen development in the passing game,” Cignetti said. “I’m pleased with where I’m at in terms of our progress. I’m not satisfied, we’ve got areas we got to improve, starting with [pass] protection.”
McCloud is the only one in the room that has played consistent snaps at the college level, but the Dukes were high on Barnett out of high school when he signed in 2022.
And as Cignetti spoke briefly about the passing game’s improvement, Barnett’s name appeared.
“We had a lot of question marks I think in our passing game,” Cignetti said. “I’ve been pleased with Barnett’s progress at quarterback, and we’ve had some receivers step up. We’ve made some plays, [but] there’s still plays to be made.”
Cignetti hasn't named a starting quarterback, nor has he given a timeline on when he will. The Dukes were in a similar spot last season and Todd Centeio was publicly announced as the starter shortly before kickoff against Middle Tennessee via the team's social media accounts.
While the Dukes will have a new quarterback under center this fall, they’re also dealing with an almost entirely new receiving corps, too.
Senior wideout Reggie Brown, who was the team’s second-leading route runner last fall with 24 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns, has paced the room in camp. Close behind him falls a group of transfers, including East Carolina’s Taji Hudson, North Dakota State’s Phoenix Sproles, Saint Francis (Pa.)’s Elijah Sarratt and South Florida’s Omarion Dollison.
All four transfer wideouts are expected to make an impact with the Dukes this fall, and Cignetti has spoken highly of Hudson in earlier weeks. In his previous media availability, Cignetti noted that Hudson “has probably been our most consistent receiver up to this point.”
As Cignetti talked about the pass game’s improvement, he didn’t single out a certain part of camp where it took a step forward. Instead, he said that it “got better every day during camp.”
In addition to the offense’s progress, Cignetti said the Dukes left camp without any significant injuries, but noted that two cornerbacks were dealing with soft tissue injuries during the second scrimmage on Tuesday night, but they’re expected back early on in game week.
With the team’s fall camp scrimmages complete, Cignetti said the Dukes will now start to get into a game week mode in terms of meetings and some time dedicated towards Bucknell.
But for the fifth-year coach, this stage of the season isn’t anything new, but since his team has young players in key spots, including at cornerback, Friday’s practice won’t be entirely against the scout team. Instead, there will be some first-team on first-team action.
“It’s the next phase,” Cignetti said. “You’re shifting gears. I’ve been doing it a while, so it’s not much of a transition. … Your first opponent may dictate a few things, too. We’ve got a good core of older guys on this team, but we’ve got some young guys in some key roles, so we’ve got to improve.”
As Cignetti looked back on camp, there are still some things that he doesn’t know, including how will the team respond in-game when adversity strikes like his squad did a year ago when they trailed by 20 points twice and won both contests, since there are a plethora of new faces on the roster.
“Every team takes on its own personality, every year is a new year, especially now with the portal,” Cignetti said. “You’ve got a lot of new guys on the team with a turnover of 35, 40 percent of your football team. … There’s a lot of intangibles that go into it once you start the season and how you respond to certain things that determine how successful you’ll be. And I think we have a lot to find out about this football team.”
