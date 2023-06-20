James Madison graduate student Jack Cone has inked a professional contract with the Washington Wild Things of the Frontier League, the club announced on Friday.
The switch-hitting outfielder will join former Duke Justin Showalter, a right-handed pitcher from Turner Ashby High, on the team.
An All-Sun Belt Conference second-team selection this season as a utility, Cone finished his lone season in Harrisonburg third on the team in hitting with .325. He added a triple, five home runs, 15 stolen bases, 20 doubles, 29 RBIs, 42 walks to only 25 strikeouts and 46 runs scored. He became the 12th JMU hitter to record 20 doubles in a season and joined sophomore Fenwick Trimble as the first to accomplish the feat since 2011. He also added eight outfield assists as the everyday center fielder.
In addition, Cone made 11 appearances on the mound with nine starts, going 3-2 with a 6.25 ERA. The righty pitched 31.2 innings and struck out 22 batters.
Before JMU, he spent four years at William & Mary as a two-time All-Colonial Athletic Association selection as a utility with first-team honors in 2021.
He has played in 208 games with 197 starts in his five-year career.
