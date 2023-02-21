After allowing two singles in the first inning, William and Mary transfer Jack Cone induced a double play to escape the early jam against George Mason on Tuesday afternoon.
Instead of walking to the dugout and sitting down, waiting for the next inning to pitch, Cone put his purple batting helmet on and picked up his bat — he was the Dukes’ leadoff hitter.
And when he stepped into the box, Cone hustled a routine pop up into a double after the swirling wind allowed the ball to drop in shallow right field. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Fenwick Trimble single to kickoff the Dukes’ scoring efforts.
That sequence was just the start for the Dukes, led by the two-way senior, who beat the Patriots 10-2 for their first win of the season in the team’s home opener on Tuesday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park.
“It’s always nice to help yourself in those situations,” Cone said. “But just trusting the infield, knowing they were going to make the double play, I’m not trying to be perfect on the mound. … It’s always good to help yourself out.”
Cone worked the first four innings and allowed four hits with four strikeouts in his JMU pitching debut. Once his day was done on the mound, Cone stayed in at designated hitter and went 2-for-3 with a walk.
Though it was his first time pitching with the Dukes, it wasn’t his first time toeing the rubber on the artificial playing surface in Harrisonburg. When Cone was at William and Mary, he pitched for the Tribe three times at Veterans Memorial Park.
In Cone’s last appearance in green and gold at JMU, he tossed 3.2 innings and allowed two runs with three hits and walked four last April. After JMU coach Marlin Ikenberry pulled him from the contest on the mild February day in Harrisonburg, he was quick to remind him of Cone’s previous outing.
“Hey, that was a much better time in purple and gold than in green and gold,” Ikenberry recalled telling Cone in the dugout with a laugh.
For Cone, this time on the mound at JMU felt a little different than his previous trips – in a good way.
“It felt amazing,” Cone said. “I’ve pitched here before in previous years, it just felt a little different, coming out here for the home opener and having all the guys behind me.”
And Cone was able to pitch freely, throwing 49 pitches with 32 strikes, as his offense backed him up and did it rather quickly.
It didn’t take long for JMU’s bats to heat up, scoring four runs in the first inning, which was highlighted by former Riverheads standout Grant Painter’s two-run triple that he roped off the left field wall.
Then, the wind gusts started to aid the Dukes’ deep fly balls.
Dabney worked a 3-1 count and took the next pitch for a ride over the left field fence, slightly aided by the wind, tacking a pair of runs onto JMU’s lead in the third.
In the fourth, it was almost an identical home run, but this time Jacob Steinberg sent the first pitch he saw into George Mason’s bullpen in right field for a two-run shot.
“I think the wind helped both of them big time,” Ikenberry said. “I think getting [Dabney] back in the lineup was huge. That’s the part where it’s very important getting him back in the lineup.”
Dabney, who missed Sunday's game at Florida State, went 2-for-5 at the plate with a triple, the long ball, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Steinberg was 3-for-5 with a trio of RBIs to pace the Dukes’ run support.
“Our offense is extremely elite,” Dabney said. “Everybody has a responsibility, everybody has a role and we all just play. And when we play, that’s what it turns out to be, a nice little ball game.”
While JMU’s bats were providing more than enough offense, the Dukes’ pitching staff kept the Patriots in check.
JMU’s relievers, right-handers CJ Czerwinski and Hunter Entsminger, combined to allow five hits and logged four strikeouts with no earned runs in the final four innings of work.
“I thought CJ was electric,” Ikenberry said. “I was really impressed with how he pitched – he just went out there and pitched. That’s what you want to see from an upperclassman arm like that.”
The Dukes were firing on all cylinders in their home opener – outside of two unearned runs in the top of the ninth – and JMU’s new two-way threat was a big reason why.
Cone, who entered the afternoon with just a pair of hits through the Dukes’ first three games, matched that on a day he made his best start inside JMU’s home stadium.
And for Dabney, who played in centerfield for Cone, it was a welcomed sight to see his counterpart pitch well in his JMU debut.
“It’s definitely weird to see a guy that can fill the zone and swing the bat really well,” Dabney said. “I’m glad he came out and had a strong four innings. That’s what we need, a guy that can fill it up like Jack does and he did an amazing job for his first outing.”
George Mason 000 000 002 – 2 9 3
James Madison 402 210 01x – 10 13 2
Knox, Smith, Martins, Salina, Yount and Shea. Cone, Czerwinski, Entsminger and Schiavone. W – Cone (1-0). L – Knox (0-1). HR – J: Dabney, one on, third inning. Steinberg, one on, fourth inning.
