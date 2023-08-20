In the early parts of last fall, Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher went along with every play the Thundering Herd’s coaching staff called.
He didn’t object, even if he wasn’t sure about the play.
But as Fancher’s role in the offense grew, and he eventually became Marshall’s starter, so did his confidence.
Soon enough, he was being given multiple play options and he was able to choose one and provide the Thundering Herd’s coaching staff with a reason as to why he picked that particular one.
For Marshall coach Charles Huff, Fancher’s comfort at the helm of the offense was a sign the then-redshirt freshman was improving as a quarterback.
“[He grew] probably more than you would see on film,” Huff said. “There’s things that quarterbacks do and don’t do when they’re comfortable. Just simple things, managing the clock, making sure you have the right formation, making sure you have enough guys on the line. … There’s things as the season went on, he was able to correct and anticipate.”
Fancher appeared in every game for the Thundering Herd and threw for 1,558 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. While he was the team’s leading passer, Fancher was also Marshall’s second-leading rusher with 466 yards and a touchdown.
His first-career start came against James Madison in Harrisonburg last fall, and Fancher led the Thundering Herd to a 26-12 upset win.
The Dukes will see Fancher and company again this fall, just this time it’ll be in Huntington, W.Va., on the ESPN family of networks under the lights for a Thursday night showdown on Oct. 19.
As Fancher was the starter for Marshall’s final six games of the 2022 campaign, he suffered just one loss, a 24-13 defeat against Coastal Carolina. After that, he led the Thundering Herd on a four-game winning streak to close the regular season, and then beat UConn in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Each game served as a learning experience, which allowed Fancher to thrive down the stretch.
“I couldn’t improve without the bumps and bruises,” Fancher said. “I had to learn from those, and correct my mistakes with the hours of film that we put in. The game is slowing down with each rep, each play, each series. Confidence was built over time.”
While Fancher is back to pace the offense, he has weapons around him to build off Marshall’s 9-4 2022 season.
Rasheen Ali, one of the Sun Belt’s most talented running backs missed almost the entire season last fall, but is back to replace Khalan Laborn, who rushed for 1,513 yards and 16 touchdowns last fall.
In addition to Ali, Marshall returned four of its top five wide receivers from a year ago, but lost leading receiver Corey Gammage and his six touchdowns to the transfer portal.
On the defensive side of the ball, Marshall was among the best in the Sun Belt. The Thundering Herd held opponents to just 16 points a game, while limiting teams to 93 rushing yards per contest.
Defensive end Owen Porter is a game-wrecker for Marshall and he posted 60 tackles with 9.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for a loss last fall. While Porter can find his way into the backfield with ease, linebacker Eli Neal is the leader of the defense and logged 98 tackles with 6.5 tackles for a loss and an interception last fall.
The Thundering Herd returned 11 starters combined from last fall, but Fancher’s growth in the 2022 season could be the biggest help this fall.
Huff said that Fancher grew the most as a game manager a year ago. And as he looked ahead to this season, he hoped that Fancher would take another step forward under center.
“To me, that’s what young quarterbacks do,” Huff said. “They get better.”
